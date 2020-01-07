New Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert’s first official day on the job didn’t exactly go smoothly.
Albert arrived at the courthouse Monday to find stacks of boxes blocking the door to his office suite, trash strewn through the offices, piles of dirty uniforms and a DVD of the movie “Paul Blart:Mall Cop.”
If that wasn’t enough, his department had to oversee an evacuation of the building following a bomb threat called in to Westmoreland 911 around 9 a.m.
Albert, a Democrat and former Magisterial District Judge from New Alexandria, defeated two-term Republican sheriff Jonathan Held in November’s general election and officially took over the office Monday.
Held denied any involvement in trashing the office, suggesting Albert fabricated the claims. Albert said he had requested to tour the office prior to the start of his term on Monday but Held wouldn’t permit him to do so.
Albert during his campaign called Held’s tenure at the head of the sheriff’s department an “embarrassment,” and repeatedly referenced numerous lawsuits filed against the sheriff’s department by current and former staffers.
He also called attention to the ongoing criminal prosecution of Held by the state’s Attorney General’s Office on allegations that Held forced on-duty sheriff’s department employees to perform campaign work during his previous re-election bid.
Held said his last day at the courthouse was Jan. 2, and claimed he left the office in good condition with nothing out of place.
Albert retained the majority of Held’s staff, but did fire some, including former office manager and Chief Deputy Denise Appleby, who he said he plans to replace with retired Magisterial District Judge Roger Eckels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.