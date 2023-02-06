GREENSBURG – Grow Westmoreland recently announced the organization will be accepting applications for the 2023 Grow Westmoreland Scholarship and Grow Westmoreland Career Startup Grant.

The scholarship program is for Westmoreland County students ages 18 to 25 pursuing degrees and training in the skilled labor fields. The career startup grants are for Westmoreland County residents ages 18 to 25 who are beginning careers in the skilled labor field.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.