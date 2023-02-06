GREENSBURG – Grow Westmoreland recently announced the organization will be accepting applications for the 2023 Grow Westmoreland Scholarship and Grow Westmoreland Career Startup Grant.
The scholarship program is for Westmoreland County students ages 18 to 25 pursuing degrees and training in the skilled labor fields. The career startup grants are for Westmoreland County residents ages 18 to 25 who are beginning careers in the skilled labor field.
In 2023, Grow Westmoreland will be awarding $13,000 in scholarship funds to students and $3,000 in career startup grant funds to individuals entering the workforce.
Additionally, $3,000 in scholarship funds will be awarded through a newly formed partnership with Achieving True Self to assist individuals diagnosed with autism and/or an intellectual disability.
The Achieving True Self Scholarship is for students ages 17 to 21 who plan to live and work in Westmoreland County.
“In 2023, we are excited to increase the opportunities for our future workforce and for the development of partnerships with respected organizations in our community,” said Debra Wohlin, Grow Westmoreland interim executive director.
“Our organization is proud of the impact of our programs, which directly benefit students, trained professionals and employers across Westmoreland County,” said Jon Wian, Grow Westmoreland board chairman.
Applications for the Grow Westmoreland Scholarship and Grow Westmoreland Career Startup Grant will be due March 31, and successful applicants will be announced in May.
Applications for the Achieving True Self Scholarship the will be due March 14, and successful applicants will be announced in May.
Grow Westmoreland is a 501©(3) charitable organization operating in and serving Westmoreland County. The nonprofit organization’s focus is to provide training and scholarship opportunities for young people who are interested in careers in skilled labor and agriculture.
