New robot-assisted surgical system makes public debut at Latrobe Hospital

The newest upgrade to Excela Health’s surgical suite at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital had its “hands” full Friday during an introductory open house. All four of them.
The health system hosted area students and members of the public for a special unveiling and demonstration of the hospital’s new daVinci Xi robot-assisted surgical system.
Surgeons at Excela Health have been performing robot-assisted surgery at Latrobe Hospital for more than a decade since the health system’s first surgical robot was put into service in 2009.
After seeing the surgical system in action at Latrobe Hospital and witnessing its benefits, Excela Health purchased a second surgical robot for use at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in 2014.
“Latrobe Hospital was one of the first hospitals in western Pennsylvania to start a robotic surgical program,” Michael Szwerc, MD, thoracic surgeon, and medical director of Excela’s robotic program said. “Because of the surgery volume and complexity of procedures being performed at Latrobe, it became necessary to upgrade the robotic system to the newest generation of systems available.”
The recent $1.8-million upgrade at Latrobe, funded in part by the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation, brings more advanced instrumentation, greater versatility and flexibility, making it ideal for a variety of complex procedures.
The daVinci Xi is considered a fourth-generation computerized surgical manipulation system. It includes multi-functional instruments that are inspired by the human hand, but with a greater range of motion for fully wristed dexterity and surgical precision.
Using robot-assisted technology, the surgeon operates seated at a console while viewing the surgical field as a three-dimensional image that vastly enhances depth perception. Below the display, the surgeon manipulates master controls that work like forceps, and the system translates those hand, wrist and finger movements into precise, real-time movements inside the patient through miniaturized surgical instruments attached to robotic “arms.”
Some of the system’s capabilities were shown off during Friday’s demonstration, which allowed members of the public to get behind the controls.
Video monitors outside the control consoles showed visitors at Friday’s open house a close-up view of the action. On the screens, it looked like the robotic instruments might have been working with a toddler’s toy by stacking chunky rings on brightly colored cones. A closer look at the “business end” of the surgical system where the robotic arms were carrying out the commands revealed the components were exponentially smaller than they appeared on the screens. The tallest of the colorful cone shapes were less than an inch in height and the rings being placed atop them about as big around as a pencil eraser.
Groups of students interested in careers in the medical field traveled to the open house from Greater Latrobe, Ligonier Valley and elsewhere.
“It’s definitely a lot more precise than I thought it would be,” Greater Latrobe junior Dallin White said just after working the system’s controls at Friday’s open house. “The pinchers on there are really small and it’s able to get in a lot of tight spaces. It’s a lot more effective than the human hand at making a big incision.”
That precision is a big benefit for patients compared to traditional surgery techniques.
As a result of robot-assisted surgery, patients experience less blood loss and smaller scars from the dime-sized incisions which contribute to shorter hospitalizations, quicker recovery and less post-operative discomfort, according to information released by Excela.
The daVinci Xi system also helps out members of the surgical staff by increasing efficiency and allowing greater flexibility when scheduling procedures.
At Excela Health, 17 surgeons in a variety of specialties perform robot-assisted surgery. The technology is widely used for prostate surgery, gynecologic surgery (including hysterectomy and uterine fibroids), thoracic surgery, general surgery (including hernia, small bowel resection and others), and surgeries for various types of cancer. In 2019, nearly 650 surgeries were performed robotically, with gynecologic and thoracic surgeries the most common.
“Robot-assisted surgery is another example of Excela Health’s commitment to remain a leader in offering new and better ways to care for our patients,” said Carol J. Fox, MD, FAAFP, chief medical officer, Excela Health. “This technology is one of many minimally invasive and general surgery techniques used by Excela surgeons to achieve the best results for their patients. Having this resource available also aids in the recruitment of new surgeons to our community. Today’s surgeons are training with robotic tools and are expecting to find them where they choose to practice. This is an investment in the vitality of our community and its appeal to future healthcare providers.”
And for the students in attendance, the open house was a cool way to get hands-on experience with some of the latest in surgical technology.
“I think it’s super cool that they give the public the opportunity to get to use this stuff that people go through so much schooling get to use,” Abigail Horner, a senior at Ligonier Valley, said of the experience. “It’s not every day that you get to show up and use surgical instruments in the real world. It’s cool how advanced everything is and how it just keeps getting more advanced, which makes me even more interested in it.”
Greater Latrobe Senior High School mentorship coordinator and head of the school’s Career Pathways program Jessica Yetter helped set up the field trip for 14 students in the school’s AP Biology, Anatomy and Physiology, Human Body Systems and Biomedical Science classes.
“I set up career experiences, job shadows, field trips, career speakers and career fairs for students. Whenever there’s an opportunity like this, I jump on it and I promote it to students that are interested in that type of field so we can get them out there and show them the opportunities career-wise for them,” Yetter said. “Obviously robotic surgery’s not going away. There are so many opportunities in this field, so certainly we want to educate students about that.”
