Once the turkey is eaten, deer hunters’ attention will soon turn from leftovers to the upcoming firearm deer season, which begins the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Pennsylvania.
Game wardens expect hundreds of thousands of hunters to hit the woods on Saturday, Nov. 27. If you are one of them, here’s what you need to know.
This year is the second year of the new season format, where sportsmen can hunt the entire opening weekend — Nov. 27-28. Nov. 28 is one of just three Sundays when sportsmen can hunt during the year.
The season continues through Dec. 11, with only Dec. 5 off limits for hunters.
Last year, Pennsylvania once again was one of the top states nationwide in deer harvest.
In 2020, 435,180 deer were taken — the most in 15 years — and 12% higher than the previous year’s number of 389,431. Among those deer, 174,780 were antlered, the most since restrictions were put into place in 2002.
This year marks the first time in years concurrent hunting of both antlered and non-antlered deer will be permitted to be hunted statewide during firearms deer season.
Another new regulation hunters should be aware of is if you harvest a deer, you must notch your deer tag in addition to filling out all the information on the permit.
With this being the third year of the Saturday openness and the second year for a Saturday-Sunday opening weekend, the Game Commission suggested that the potential for higher participation still exists those first two days of the season.
In addition, the return of concurrent antlered and non-antlered hunting statewide would also boost participation.
According to Game Commission spokesperson, this is an opportunity for more hunters to be in the woods, and the take always will be “the more the merrier” in firearms deer season. More hunters move more deer and creation more action, according to the Game Commission.
Game wardens throughout the state predict hunting opportunities will be similar to recent years.
Regardless, the Game Commission expect it to be a great season.
“It truly is an exciting time to be a Pennsylvania deer hunter,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans. “Hunters have the opportunity to pursue large-racked bucks in numbers unlike anything we’ve seen in more than a century. Plus, they’ve got more flexibility when it comes to deciding when and where to take antlerless deer.
“We know that’s important. In Pennsylvania and across the nation, hunters busy with family, work and school commitments consistently list lack of time as the biggest obstacle to getting into the woods. These changes address that and set the stage for folks to make some wonderful memories.”
