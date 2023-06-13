City council on Monday approved amendments to the zoning ordinance that will effectively ban pole signs within a designated area in downtown Latrobe and restrict the size of digital message boards in the city.
New pole signs will not be permitted downtown, but those that already exist can remain. The amendments allow for broken pole signs to be repaired in accordance with the ordinance as written.
Digital message boards are restricted to a maximum of 12 square feet on the face of the sign in the city. In the downtown area, they must be wall-mounted. Outside of the downtown, they can be on poles, but still must adhere to the size restrictions.
In addition, council also approved an ordinance amending the section on street openings and curb cuts to ensure any opening of city roads is properly repaired upon completion of the project.
A public hearing to gather comment on the proposed amendments was held Monday prior to the regular council meeting, but no comments were brought forward. City council approved the amendments by a 6-0 unanimous vote.
In other business, city council approved the following:
- Advertisement for CDL public works position, and a full-time zoning/code officer;
- Authorization for installation for a new phone system in amount of $6,980, and amendment of ARPA funds to pay $25,000 for the installation of camera and IT servers for police and administration units of the city;
- Request by the 4th of July Committee for $15,000, matching amount by Unity Township;
- Subdivision re-plot of land from the Greater Latrobe School District to the Latrobe Foundation near the Rogers-McFeely Memorial Pool, and
- Resolution to sign in support of the Westmoreland Central District Planning project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.