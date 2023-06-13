City council on Monday approved amendments to the zoning ordinance that will effectively ban pole signs within a designated area in downtown Latrobe and restrict the size of digital message boards in the city.

New pole signs will not be permitted downtown, but those that already exist can remain. The amendments allow for broken pole signs to be repaired in accordance with the ordinance as written.

