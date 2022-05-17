Offices around the globe have been forced to reimagine the workplace and adopt new ways of working due to challenges from the pandemic. The Latrobe Bulletin wasn’t any different.
Just as COVID-19 lessened its grip on Westmoreland County, it became clear that a restructuring of the editorial department was necessary in order for the newspaper to grow and thrive for the future. The first major decision was who would lead that effort. Management didn’t have to look far to find the right person for the job. In fact, the new leader of the Bulletin newsroom was already in the organization: Tara Ewanits, the editor of the Ligonier Echo.
“The selection of Tara as managing editor was a natural fit for the Bulletin in view of her years of service and knowledge of the community we serve,” said Gary Siegel, publisher of the Bulletin. “She has been the editor of our weekly paper the Ligonier Echo for the past two years in addition to her other duties at the Bulletin.”
According to Siegel, “Ewanits was well-versed in editing, layout and design, and brought a lot of experience to lead the Bulletin newsroom.
“I have tremendous confidence in her abilities to keep the Latrobe Bulletin readers informed about local events. Tara will work with her team of reporters and photographers to provide the stories that our readers are most interested in.”
According to Ewanits, who was first hired in 2002 as a full-time paginator, she had a goal of bringing the organization, which had some antiquated processes, into the 20th century back then, and now, she is focused on pushing the paper into the 21st century, including implementing improvements to the newspaper’s website.
When Ewanits took the helm at the Echo on Oct. 20, 2020, her priority was to bring more of the community into the newspaper. She networked with businesses, community leaders and readers and although it’s taken some time, Ewanits said her hard work has paid off. She would like to do the same for the Bulletin.
“When you have the community involved in the newspaper, you will have all of the content and support you need,” said Ewanits.
“More community inside the newspaper and more newspapers inside the community.” That is her motto.
In addition, Ewanits was focused on enhancing the staff by adding a new sports editor, staff writer and news editor to the existing staff.
Although she knows, just like with the Echo, it’s going to take time. She hopes the community will be patient and supportive of the transition.
Ewanits said she is very hopeful for the future.
“I’m really excited because this fall we will be celebrating the 120th year of the Bulletin, and we will be doing something special for that,” added Ewanits.
The newspaper’s history is something Ewanits is thoroughly familiar with as she was an integral part of the Bulletin’s historical archive online service, which launched in 2018. The service is a fully searchable online archive of digitized versions of all available past issues from the first date of publication, Dec. 18, 1902, through December 2003, the year the Bulletin stopped archiving on microfilm. The archive is available through the historical archives section, which can be found on the website, at latrobebulletinnews.com and was created in cooperation with Newspapers.com.
Ewanits recalled it was no easy task. It required combing through 485 rolls of microfilm to have them scanned and put into the searchable database.
“That’s one of the things I’m most proud of,” added Ewanits, who said not only did it create a new revenue stream for the newspaper, but it also gave the community access to every Bulletin from the beginning until the last edition (stored on microfilm).
The editor at the time, Steve Kittey, noted that the pages included rich stories of the Bulletin’s long history and includes major events like the fire at St. Vincent Archabbey, the Kecksburg UFO, the Wilson train wreck and the Derry helicopter crash, along with personal family histories, like births, marriages and deaths reported in the paper.
The sharing feature allows someone to share clippings on social media or by e-mail and the public clippings area shows what other users are discovering. Ewanits said she enjoys going on the archive to see what everyone is clipping. It’s “immensely popular,” she said.
Kittey, who retired from the Bulletin in 2020, after 17 years as the editor of the paper, and 55 years in the newspaper business, also weighed in on Ewanits being named managing editor.
“During the many years Tara and I have worked together at the Bulletin, I found her to not only be a very competent employee, but also a very trusted one. Tara has a long list of positive traits but what always impressed me most about her is her boundless enthusiasm and love for the newspaper. There were so many times when she had suggestions of better ways to do things and was always willing to help anyone who needed it. During my 17 years as editor, I turned to Tara many times and she never disappointed me.
“Not only does Tara have skills to take over as managing editor but she also is very strong with the technical aspects of the newspaper which seem to be ever-changing. But maybe most important is her knowledge of the area. Tara is a people person and that makes her an ideal fit to run the newsroom. Growing up in Unity Township, Tara knows the Latrobe-Derry-Ligonier area well and that is so important for a local newspaper as the goal of the Bulletin always had been to concentrate on our surrounding communities.”
Ewanits resides in Ligonier with her boyfriend, Jonathan and faithful dog Benny.
