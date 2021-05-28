While the Latrobe Farmers Market managed to weather the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and still have some semblance of a season in 2020, organizers are looking forward to a more normal summer this year.
The local staple will open its new season from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, and will continue each Tuesday through Oct. 12.
The market will be held at Legion-Keener Park, near the wooden playground. New and returning vendors can sign up online at www.latroberecreation.org and click the “Updates” tab to access the 2021 farmers market vendor packet, or vendors can register in person the day of the market.
Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation Director Craig Shevchik, whose organization runs the market, said the weekly event generally boasts about 20 vendors during the first few weeks. By late June, he noted that “it starts picking up” and another 10 vendors or so join the market contingent.
What makes the Latrobe market unique, he noted, is the open space at the downtown park and the organization’s “flexibility” in welcoming new vendors.
“We’ll find a spot for you,” Shevchik said.
The Latrobe Farmers Market, which has been run the past few years by Latrobe-GLSD and the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program before that, is sponsored this season by Latrobe Dairy Queen.
Shevchik said the farmers market last year introduced “market dollars,” which can be used for items at the event.
“Every other week, we have a drawing and you fill out a paper at the market manager’s stand and the following week, we draw it and it’s worth $5 of market dollars you can spend in the park,” he said. “Then (Latrobe-GLSD) reimburses the stand those dollars were used at.”
This year, Shevchik said the Latrobe Farmers Market is slated to host weekly special events, such as cooking demonstrations, guests from Excela Health, Adams Memorial Library storytime at the park and an appearance from the Latrobe Police Department where officers show off their vehicles and answer questions from the community.
While Shevchik noted that a second market time has been discussed, he acknowledged the Latrobe Farmers Market’s weekday format differentiates it from other area markets.
“It may sound great to move it to Saturday, but we are an afternoon market,” he said. “That’s what we are and I don’t think we should get away from it.”
For more information about the Latrobe Farmers Market, visit the market’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LatrobeFarmersMarket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.