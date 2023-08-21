Popular eatery in Downtown Greensburg to open location in county courthouse

Later this fall, Caffe Barista Marketplace will open a location in the Westmoreland County Courthouse, taking over the space where Subway once operated on the upper parking level. The restaurant will offer both hot and cold food items and be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

 PHOTO BY AMY FAUTH

Employees, visitors and jurors will have a quick and easy food option after the county commissioners selected Caffe Barista Marketplace to operate the courthouse’s food service area on the upper park level at Thursday’s regular meeting.

Owner Lisa Hegedus was there when the commissioners unanimously voted to approve her proposal for the second location of her eatery. The other location is a stone’s throw away from the courthouse on West Otterman Street.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

