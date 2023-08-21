Employees, visitors and jurors will have a quick and easy food option after the county commissioners selected Caffe Barista Marketplace to operate the courthouse’s food service area on the upper park level at Thursday’s regular meeting.
Owner Lisa Hegedus was there when the commissioners unanimously voted to approve her proposal for the second location of her eatery. The other location is a stone’s throw away from the courthouse on West Otterman Street.
Caffe Barista has operated its restaurant in downtown for about 20 years.
Hegedus is excited to bring fresh food and good service to the courthouse.
According to Hegedus, the location will open sometime in November and will be offering fresh convenient breakfast and lunch foods.
“It’s an exciting day for Caffe Barista,” wrote Hegedus on the restaurant’s Facebook page after the meeting.
According to the commissioners, they were thrilled to be able to provide quick and convenient food options for employees.
In addition, the deal will provide the county with revenue. According to the agreement, Caffe Barista will pay 11% commission back to the county, beginning on the first day of operation with a minimum guaranteed commission of $1,500 per month.
“It’s a matter of convenience for employees, visitors and jurors,” said Commissioner Ted Kopas. “The fact that the county makes a little profit off of it is a bonus.”
Proposals for the space were opened May 23. The other proposal received was from Café Italiano in Jeannette.
The former cafeteria space had been operated by Subway since 2016. For decades, the space had been run by Laurel Vending as a full-scale cafeteria offering both hot and cold breakfast and lunch options throughout the day until mid-2016 when it closed. Subway then filled the space offering selections from its standard menu during lunchtime hours.
Subway declined to renew its contract and closed last month.
As part of the proposal process, county officials requested any vendors interested in having food items available from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Caffe Barista will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
That was an important factor, along with offering employees and others a variety of different types of food options.
Hegedus said she felt this was a win-win proposition both for the county and her restaurant because of its proximity right across the street from the courthouse.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
