A New Florence woman accused of assaulting a relative in his St. Clair Township apartment last week is facing additional charges of resisting arrest for allegedly kicking and spitting on police officers who took her into custody.
Margaret Durler, 43, is facing three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of resisting arrest and simple assault in connection with the incidents that occurred at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Police said officers were called to the apartment to stop a domestic disturbance called in. A man reported he was assaulted and scratched by Durler during an argument at the 14th Street apartment.
Police said the man was fearful he would be hurt further by Durler if she wasn’t removed from the residence, according to the police report. When they attempted to take her into custody, she began screaming and physically resisting police. Eventually, police placed her in handcuffs and taken to a patrol car.
In the court records, police said Durler was “flailing her legs,” spitting on officer and screaming as police carried her from the patrol car to the police staton for processing. She reportedly said she would rather shoot herself in the (expletive) head than remain in handcuffs.”
She twice kicked a Ligonier Valley officer, who township police had called to assist getting Durler into the police station.
She is also scheduled for a hearing before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio in connection with her arrest June 5 by St. Clair police on charges of harassment, simple assault and theft, according to court records.
She was ordered remanded to the county prison on the new complaints after she was unable to post $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.