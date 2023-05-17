A 61-year-old New Florence man died Monday after being struck by a motorist in New Florence.

According to a public information release report provided by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office, Barry Lynn Cassidy of 14th Street was walking north on 13th Street when he was struck by a motor vehicle. The incident occurred 9:16 p.m. in the vicinity of 215 13th St., New Florence, according to the coroner’s office.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.