A 61-year-old New Florence man died Monday after being struck by a motorist in New Florence.
According to a public information release report provided by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office, Barry Lynn Cassidy of 14th Street was walking north on 13th Street when he was struck by a motor vehicle. The incident occurred 9:16 p.m. in the vicinity of 215 13th St., New Florence, according to the coroner’s office.
Steven A. Whiteman, a deputy coroner, investigated the incident and pronounced Cassidy dead at the scene at 10:46 p.m.
Autopsy and toxicology test results will not be available for several weeks, according to the coroner’s office. The Stuart Funeral Home of New Florence is handling funeral arrangements.
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the accident but have not yet issued a public information release report.
The driver has not been identified, and the make and model of the vehicle involved in the crash has not been reported.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.