A New Florence man was killed Wednesday in an ATV crash along Robb Run Road in St. Clair Township, according to state police at Greensburg.
Joseph Bucceri, 69, was traveling north on Robb Run Road when — for unknown reasons — he lost control of his Yamaha Motor Grizzly 700 around 11:56 a.m. The ATV flipped on the roadway.
Bucceri was pronounced dead on scene by West End EMS.
The road surface was dry and no other cars were involved, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.