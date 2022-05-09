Diana Williams of New Florence was in the third grade when she drew a picture of a woman’s face surrounded by daisy petals. Her teacher liked it so much that she showed it off at a teachers meeting.
“That was the first recognition that I got,” she said.
It wasn’t until many decades later, in 2003, that Williams, 77, got the recognition that encouraged her to become really serious about her talent. That was the year that a portrait of one of her five daughters won first place in a show at the Latrobe Art Center. It was the first time that she had entered a painting anywhere.
She now has 32 paintings hanging in “Something 4 Everyone,” an exhibit that features the work of four artists and runs through June 5 at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) in Loretto. The free reception will be held 5 to 7 p.m. May 14.
Williams has shown her work in many local and regional exhibits and has won numerous awards. Her oil paintings have been at the Latrobe gallery a number of times (two Best of Show Awards in the Mr. Fred Rogers Annual Juried Exhibition), at the Southwestern PA Council For the Arts Show at SAMA Ligonier, at Seton Hill University (first place and People’s Choice), the Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival (People’s Choice), the Dressler Gallery in Somerset, and more.
One of her paintings was a finalist for the student-owned permanent art collection at Greater Latrobe Senior High School. Even though the students did not choose it for purchase, guests at the gala voted it as a favorite.
In all, she has won eight People’s Choice awards, 15 first-place awards, and a number of second, third and honorable mentions.
Williams is self-taught and learned from observing the work of other artists in museums, galleries and books. She was a natural at drawing throughout her whole life. At a 50-year class reunion, a man she hadn’t seen since high school said, “I know you. You were the one always sitting there drawing when we were in class.”
She drew when her five daughters were growing up.
“I drew all of their little faces and those drawings are treasures to me,” she said.
She didn’t have a lot of time to devote to art while she was raising a family. Then when she was diagnosed with a heart condition later in life, her husband Bruce suggested that she take time for herself and develop the drawings that she had been doing all her life.
“He suggested that I do something more seriously,” she said. “We had an empty room, and he said, ‘Why don’t you do that now?’”
So she did.
Williams works from photos of family and friends, from commissions, or from photos that she has taken at historical sites. In all, she has done 135 paintings, most of them portraits.
“I drew people even as a child,” she said. “I am very spiritual and I am drawn to people and I am drawn to their spirit. I love to look at their faces and I love to see the personality that is there.”
Her style is romantic realism.
“That means that it’s realistic as compared to hyperrealism that’s so real that you can’t tell it from a photograph,” she said. “I like how romantic realism looks in a painting, I like the suppleness of the flesh in my portraits, that the flesh looks like you could touch it and it will bounce back.”
Her work is finely detailed with expression, shadows and textures. Individual strands of hair stand out and eyes are perfected with reflections. Children laugh with delight, a woman looks pensive, another is amused. In one, a little girl reaches for a butterfly, but the theme is more serious. She calls it “Too Soon Gone” and dedicates it to abused children who have lost their innocence.
Two large historical pieces are among her favorites. One is a Colonial re-enactor called “Plimoth Wife,” and the other is a sailor from the same era and is called “Seafaring Textures.”
Williams is often among the last to leave opening receptions. She ends up talking to people of all ages who are fascinated with her work and the story of her journey. Many of them are artists, or want to be.
“I encourage the younger ones who are just beginning and are saying, ‘I’m not good enough,’” she said. “And I encourage ones who are only just beginning in their later years. I am telling them that it’s never too late. I tell them all that they are already artists if they are doing art, and that they should take pride in their work. I love to encourage people.”
Williams has been a guest speaker at several galleries and other events, and has taught portrait classes.
The three other artists in the SAMA show include Stacey Datsko, who creates functional and decorative pottery; Dan Helsel, who paints in the Old Masters style, and Kim Williams, who focuses on nature-themed subjects.
