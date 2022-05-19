Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region (BBBSLR) has reimagined its summer community fundraiser into an unforgettable event featuring entertainment and activities for children and adults alike. Dubbed “Summer Fest”, the free event will take place on Sunday, June 5, from noon to 5 p.m. at Twin Lakes Park, utilizing Pavilion 7, the activities building, and the stage.
Summer Fest will offer free and low-cost activities for children, such as character visits, games, sand art, face painting, a bounce house, Pokemon party, and much more! Adults will enjoy the BYOB feature, cornhole tournament, live music, Bingo, and the opportunity to purchase concessions, food truck meals, and swag throughout the day. Even dogs can get in on the fun at the Dog Activity Area.
With the uniqueness of the event, Executive Director Stephanie Babich Mihleder, and the team at BBBSLR are more than ready to share it with the community. “I think our team and board excel at looking at things with fresh eyes and not just doing the status quo,’’ said Mihleder. “There is truly something for everyone at Summer Fest; and people can come and enjoy an incredible day without spending a dime.”
For further information, visit www.bbbslr.org or call BBBSLR at (724) 837-6198.
