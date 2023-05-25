The Joint Operating Committee of the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center signed off on the hiring of Ken Main as facility manager at the school at its meeting Wednesday.
Main was hired at a prorated salary of $65,000, along with all applicable fringe benefits for a term of July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2026.
Main replaces longtime facility manager Ken Millslagle, who plans to retire July 1. Millslagle was also approved by the JOC as a facility manager consultant at $90 per hour should the need arise that Millslagle need to return to help on a project-by-project basis.
In addition, the JOC also honored its student of the month for May, Piper Zufall, a senior from Greater Latrobe, who’s enrolled in the construction trades program.
A member of the National Honor Society and Greater Latrobe girls varsity softball team as starting catcher and as a member of the Viper’s East travel team, Zufall is also a member of the SkillsUSA team, National Technical Honor Society and EWCTC Homebuilder’s Club.
Her instructor, Chad Goodman, said, “Piper excels in both theory and the shop portion of the program. She has remained coachable, gives 100% each day and is a great role model for her peers.”
It wasn’t lost on EWCTC Administrative Director Todd Weimer how unique it is for a female student to not only have an interest in a predominantly male program like construction trades, but to excel in it. In addition, he noted that Goodman is selective when recommending someone for student of the month, so Zufall should consider it an enormous accomplishment.
“He is very strict when it comes to recommending a student; she should be very proud,” Weimer said.
Zufall will be working as a lifeguard at Idlewild & SoakZone this summer and has plans to join the U.S. Navy, where she would like to work in search and rescue missions in aviation.
In addition, Weimer also congratulated the school’s winning culinary team, which defended its “Chopped Champion” at the Greater Johnstown Chopped competition. This was their second first-place finish, scoring back-to-back wins. The team defeated Greater Johnstown, Lenape and CWCTC to prepare an appetizer, a main course and a dessert out of three mystery baskets. Each course was judged and a school eliminated each round.
Weimer also thanked several individuals and businesses for continuing to support the school through donations, including:
- Latrobe Community Revitalization Program, $500, masonry activity fund;
- Andrés and Amanda Nemetz, $1,000, automotive technology and collision repair technology activity fund;
- Stump Fabricating, 21-foot pipes (estimated value of $2,600), welding technology program;
- Hamill Manufacturing, titanium (estimated value of $320), machine tool technology program;
- Accurate Maraking Manufacturing, Acetal plastic (estimated value of $828), machine tool technology program;
- Latrobe Veterans Home Association, $200, automotive/collision repair programs;
- Paul Lizza Post 3414 VFW Auxiliary, $200, automotive/collision repair programs;
- Thomas Yoder, $50, automotive/collision repair activity fund, and
- R.I. Lampus, blocks (estimated value of $216), masonry program.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
