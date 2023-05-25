The Joint Operating Committee of the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center signed off on the hiring of Ken Main as facility manager at the school at its meeting Wednesday.

Main was hired at a prorated salary of $65,000, along with all applicable fringe benefits for a term of July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2026.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

