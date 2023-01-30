Two new faces joined the Ligonier Township Planning Commission for its first meeting of 2023.
Chairwoman Barbara Nalle on Thursday night welcomed voting member Chris Hefner and second alternate member David Copeland, who were both appointed by the township’s board of supervisors at its Jan. 3 reorganization meeting.
A Ligonier native and 1981 Ligonier Valley Senior High School graduate, Hefner earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business at West Virginia University and Emory University, respectively.
Hefner has operated a Greensburg-based commercial food equipment business for the past 35 years and owned property in Ligonier for most of his life, save for a 10-year gap when he lived in Hempfield Township, he told the commission. His term expires Dec. 31, 2027.
Copeland, who was born in Jeannette and graduated from Hempfield Area High School in 1974, moved to Ligonier with his wife, a longtime teacher at Valley School of Ligonier, more than 30 years ago.
Business has been his whole life, Copeland said, since earning his degree after two years at Westmoreland County Community College and another two years at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg. His last few on-the-road jobs before retiring were with building products companies.
“I was sort of like the guy in ‘Caddyshack’ who would hit the ball into the water and he says, ‘Where’d it go? Right in the lumberyard.’ That’s me,” he joked.
Copeland is filling the unexpired term of former second alternate member Michael McCalpin, who the supervisors appointed to a regular five-year term through the end of 2027.
The planning commission reorganized for the new year, reelecting both Nalle as chairwoman and Sheila Grimm as secretary and selecting McCalpin as new vice chairman. Member Susan McBroom and first alternate Dan Weimer were also present.
The commission’s meeting agenda was light, with only a pair of subdivision and consolidation plans it unanimously recommended for final approval by the board of supervisors.
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church on Darlington Road plans to purchase a 0.18-acre gravel parking lot the church been using from neighbor Robert Luther.
The land will remain a separate parcel from the church as there’s an unopened alley between the two, although both properties will share the same owner, Fairmont Church, Inc.
Surveyor Joe Davis of Ross Surveying explained the intent behind Ray and Reba Graham’s combination subdivision and consolidation plan involving multiple contiguous properties on Ross Road.
The end result will create a 5.39-acre tract encompassing an existing home, a 17.91 flag lot with a paved driveway, and a residual 15.11 acres. The land reconfiguration makes the house – which is currently on the market – more sellable, and ensures that each property complies with the township’s frontage and access requirements, according to Davis.
Ligonier Township Manager Michael Strelic also briefed the new planning commission members about the ongoing review of the township’s zoning ordinance and potential updates needed in light of “the changing priorities of the township” since the ordinance was enacted in 2015.
The planning commission held a non-public workshop Nov. 14 to discuss items brought up at previous meetings, from strengthening advertising billboard regulations and correcting grammatical errors to adding new uses such as tiny houses and medical marijuana dispensaries. Strelic also suggested tacking brew pubs onto the list.
Strelic said he had no project updates since that last meeting. The next step would be to schedule another dedicated planning commission workshop, but Nalle advised waiting until Ligonier Township’s new zoning and code enforcement officer is on board. The supervisors earlier this week voted to hire Rick Krouse, who is slated to start Feb. 8.
Nalle also suggested that Ligonier Township revisit stormwater management initiatives with Ligonier Borough, given the latter is considering establishing a stormwater authority, as its council discussed at a special session in December 2022. She asked supervisor John Beaufort, who attended Thursday’s meeting, to take the idea back to the board.
She reminded the planning commission that stormwater management was one focus discussed for the Ligonier Valley Joint Comprehensive Plan adopted by both municipalities in 2018.
“It might behoove us to get back into that comprehensive plan – we put a lot of effort and work in that – and maybe regenerate some of those ideas,” Nalle said.
The Ligonier Township Planning Commission will continue to meet at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month, except for November when it will meet on the third Thursday due to Thanksgiving. Its next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 23.
