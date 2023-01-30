Two new faces joined the Ligonier Township Planning Commission for its first meeting of 2023.

Chairwoman Barbara Nalle on Thursday night welcomed voting member Chris Hefner and second alternate member David Copeland, who were both appointed by the township’s board of supervisors at its Jan. 3 reorganization meeting.

