PennDOT has shifted its local driver licensing services location from the Greensburg Driver License Center to a new facility in Jeannette that opened today, Jan. 12.
The new Driver License Center at 1100 Lowry Avenue in Jeannette, replaces the Greensburg Driver License Center, which stopped providing driver licensing services Saturday.
Hours of operation for the new facility will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with a two-hour block from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday designated to give priority to customers 60 years or older. The facility will be closed on Mondays and Sundays.
For a limited period of time during the transition, the Greensburg Photo License Center will remain open for photo services. Customers in need of a photo must have a current camera card to obtain photo services. Customers without camera cards seeking renewal of their non-commercial license or ID should renew online or by mail to avoid an unnecessary visit to the location.
Additionally, customers with scheduled non-commercial road tests are being notified that their testing has been moved to the Jeanette location. Commercial road tests will continue to be administered at the Greensburg location by appointment only for a limited time during the transition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.