GREENSBURG – Dr. Nancy Rottler, superintendent of Catholic schools in the Diocese of Greensburg, has announced the hiring of William A. Barnes as director of special projects for Catholic schools.

In his new role, Barnes will oversee a multitude of projects, primarily focusing on the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) programs that provide direct tuition assistance to students in Catholic schools across the diocese.

