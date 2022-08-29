GREENSBURG – Dr. Nancy Rottler, superintendent of Catholic schools in the Diocese of Greensburg, has announced the hiring of William A. Barnes as director of special projects for Catholic schools.
In his new role, Barnes will oversee a multitude of projects, primarily focusing on the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) programs that provide direct tuition assistance to students in Catholic schools across the diocese.
“Bill is now the direct link between parents, grandparents, parishioners, corporations and anyone who wants to learn more about the EITC program and how they can participate in this investment in Catholic school students,” Rottler said.
Pennsylvania provides tax credits to individuals for contributions to Catholic schools in the diocese. Catholic schools are able to use 100% of those contributions to provide scholarships for students in need. The individual or corporation participating in the EITC program can choose to designate specific schools within the diocese to benefit from their EITC program participation.
“This is a very smart way for a corporation, a parent or a parishioner to get a tax credit while providing scholarships for students in the Diocese of Greensburg,” Barnes said.
Barnes, who has a bachelor’s degree in management from St. Vincent College, Unity Township, has an extensive background in the area of student enrollment management and financial aid. Prior to joining the diocese, he spent more than 25 years at St. Vincent College in admission, financial aid and data management. He has also served on several nonprofit boards, assisting those organizations with their fundraising efforts.
“I am really excited about meeting with individuals and corporations to explain the EITC program to support Catholic school students,” Barnes said. “Along with our TOP Student program, the EITC removes some of the financial barriers for parents who want their children to receive a Catholic education while being advantageous to the EITC participant,” Barnes added.
Barnes began his position with the Office of Catholic Schools in July. He and his wife, Tracy, live in Delmont, where they are parishioners of St. John the Baptist de La Salle Parish.
