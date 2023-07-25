Concerned Residents of New Derry and Surrounding Communities

Members who live in Derry Township have formed an organization to stop the opening of an addiction center in New Derry. The Concerned Residents of New Derry and Surrounding Communities want to see Angel’s Light Addiction Specialists choose a location away from homes and a playground.

 PHOTO BY JOE WELLS

Residents in Derry Township want to be heard before a planned addiction center opens up in New Derry.

Members of the community have come together to form a group to protest the facility – the Concerned Citizens of New Derry and Surrounding Communities.

