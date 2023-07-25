Residents in Derry Township want to be heard before a planned addiction center opens up in New Derry.
Members of the community have come together to form a group to protest the facility – the Concerned Citizens of New Derry and Surrounding Communities.
The residents said they don’t have a problem with a facility whose goal is to help those with drug and alcohol addiction. But it’s the proposed area of the site that has some residents telling the company to find somewhere else.
“There’s a (school) bus stop right there,” said Gib Stemmler, pointing just a few feet down from the property on Pittsburgh Street. “If you go another 50 feet through those trees, there’s a playground.”
The property – the former Wicklow Logistics Inc. building – is being sought by Florida-based Angel’s Light Addiction Specialists. So far, tax map records show the property hasn’t been sold.
The building sits on six acres at 314 Pittsburgh St. A row of single-family homes line the street across from the property.
Betty Jean Smith is one of the residents who would be living across from the planned addiction center. She lives in the home her parents built in 1957.
“This whole community has turned from old people to young families,” Smith said.
More than 30 residents, including kids, stood across from the property back on July 12 protesting and drumming up community support. They also placed signs along the road that read, “Keep Derry Area a great place to live – work – play,” and “Angel Light (sic)” with a red ‘X’ through it.
The group has also spent the last month presenting resolutions to local governments to adopt that call for Angel’s Light to reconsider its position.
Derry Area School District was the first to unanimously adopt the resolution. The resolution cites concerns for the safety of residents and nearby schools, as well as property values.
The Derry Township Board of Supervisors followed suit less than a week later, unanimously adopting the same resolution.
The township supervisors have been trying to work with the community and Angel’s Light to develop a dialogue between the two. Back in May, the supervisors hosted members of Angel’s Light leadership for a two-hour town hall.
But both the residents and supervisors said they were left with more questions and didn’t feel their concerns were taken seriously. Shortly after the town hall, the township supervisors sent a letter to Angel’s Light about their displeasure with how the meeting went.
The biggest concern for residents is security.
Nichole Higgs has three children. She also works as a nurse and has taken care of adults struggling with addiction in the past, she said.
Higgs’ kids use the nearby school bus stop and go across the street to the park to play. She and many of the residents are concerned about the center’s proposed halfway house style with minimal security.
When outlining the security measures in place back in May, Angel’s Light representatives said patients are there on a voluntary basis but have a curfew. There is also support staff to help persuade patients from leaving.
But the Derry Township residents said that didn’t provide any sense of security. After some back and forth at the town hall, Angel’s Light agreed to look at getting a security guard in place.
Some residents feel a security guard won’t be enough to stop someone from leaving.
Derry Township does not have its own police force; its residents are serviced by the Pennsylvania State Police at Kiski Valley. Troopers can be up to 45 minutes away if called.
Higgs added that the location in New Derry doesn’t have a lot, if any, of the same local opportunities compared to the company’s Youngwood location. That includes public transportation.
“It’s nothing against the patients, I just think that it is doing a disservice to (the patients) by plopping them in the middle of nowhere,” Higgs said.
Angel’s Light’s Youngwood halfway house sits at 201 Depot St. Although it is on the corner of one of the main roads that go through town, 3rd Street, there are also homes and apartments across the alley.
Local business owners said they are worried how a place like Angel’s Light might affect their business.
Don Conner owns Rosemary’s Country Kitchen, which sits right next door to the property. Conner said he has the same concerns as the rest of the community but he doesn’t know what to expect should Angel’s Light open.
“We’re going to have to see how this thing goes,” Conner said. “We’ll probably have to adapt.”
A mile down the road, Dale Hines is already planning to make changes to his business. He owns the Subway along state Route 982 next to the Derry Area Middle School.
He plans to keep his business but is concerned about a possible increase in crime once the facility opens. He expects to make some changes should it open.
“From the start, I’m looking at more exterior security cameras … and reinforce the doors,” Hines said. “I employ teenagers, so I can’t take that chance.”
Residents said they were also concerned with reports that former inmates released from Allegheny County Jail would be housed at the New Derry building. The Bulletin filed a Right-to-Know request for any contracts between the county jail and Angel’s Light Addiction Specialists. The county responded that no records exist.
At its last meeting, the Westmoreland County Board of Commissioners joined the Derry Township Board of Supervisors and DASD in passing the resolution against Angel’s Light’s chosen location.
But with no zoning in Derry Township and licensing of such facilities handled by the state, it appears there isn’t much that can be done.
Dean Reed, a DASD school director and one of two candidates for Derry Township supervisor, said he’s against opening an addiction center on Pittsburgh Street and wants to see it somewhere else, possibly housed on the grounds of Torrance State Hospital.
Reed said he wants to see some sort of legislation that can prevent centers like Angel’s Light from opening in residential centers, but those items are “down the road” and won’t affect the present.
The residents said they hope their message is heard by the buyers and sellers of the property, and they reconsider the sale. Beyond that, and asking local leaders to pass resolutions, they’re not sure what else they can do.
“Anybody who has any information … help us out,” Reed said.
