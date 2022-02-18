Plans for a new dek hockey facility to be built in a residential zone adjacent to Legion-Keener Park are beginning to gain traction.
The Latrobe Zoning Hearing Board this week approved a variance for the proposed facility, which would be located near the tennis courts.
A residential property at the site on Frogtown Lane already has been demolished, but the Latrobe Foundation received a variance to allow an adjacent separate garage to remain there.
The property was razed to offer more green space around the facility’s proposed location, according to James Okonak, a foundation officer, who noted that the idea is for the site to expand Legion-Keener’s footprint.
Concerns were raised by residents on Frogtown Lane, but he said the plan is to “be good neighbors in that area, working with residents to keep traffic and speeding down.” The facility will be monitored by new high-definition cameras that stream a live feed directly to the Latrobe Police Department.
Okonak noted that the rink is privately funded and going to be developed with help from the Penguins Foundation.
Donations from that organization, including clinics and dek hockey equipment, will make this facility one of a kind in Westmoreland County, Okonak said.
A building for equipment storage is in the plans for the facility.
Okonak said the equipment donations from the Penguins Foundation are a huge investment in the community due to “the socioeconomics of hockey being eliminated and allowing all kids the same opportunity to play.”
Apart from the new rink, plans for the facility include other amenities.
The facility will feature the only winterized bathroom in Legion-Keener Park, open year-round and equipped with heat indoors.
A concession stand is also being built within a short distance of the new pickleball courts and sand volleyball courts.
The hope is for these amenities to serve everybody at the park and encourage visitors to check out its other facilities.
An intended start date is still hard to pinpoint, but the foundation currently is aiming for late summer. This is always subject to change due to a multitude of factors including contractor availability and rises in material cost. Prices had begun to go lower on the materials after an initial hike during the COVID-19 pandemic, but unfortunately have recently begun to climb again, Okonak said.
He remained optimistic that “once the facility is constructed, it will be the best one,” adding that “Legion-Keener Park is one of the jewels in Latrobe.”
Latrobe’s previous dek hockey rink, formerly located at the site of the new Latrobe Elementary School, was removed to make way for the educational facility in late 2018.
Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation (GLPR), which used the facility for its dek hockey program, moved its league to a rink at Twin Lakes Expansion Park in Hempfield Township after the old Latrobe rink was removed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.