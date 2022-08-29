Ligonier Valley Director of Education Ed Moran has also served as the district’s pandemic coordinator. Through the position, Moran has been responsible for implementing all aspects of the district’s COVID-19 protocols as directed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health (DOH), and Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).

Moran ensured contact tracing happened and proper notifications relating to positive COVID-19 exposures were made through the district’s nurses and administrators, reported numbers to the county and state, among other duties.

