Ligonier Valley Director of Education Ed Moran has also served as the district’s pandemic coordinator. Through the position, Moran has been responsible for implementing all aspects of the district’s COVID-19 protocols as directed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health (DOH), and Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).
Moran ensured contact tracing happened and proper notifications relating to positive COVID-19 exposures were made through the district’s nurses and administrators, reported numbers to the county and state, among other duties.
Moran is hoping for the 2022-23 school year to focus on school, and not have the distractions and missed learning and opportunities due to the pandemic. In a recent meeting with the district’s administrators, he provided the latest COVID-19 protocol, as directed by the CDC.
Among the most important points Moran notes is that masks will be optional this school year and the district has no plans to require masking.
The CDC has delegated masking decisions to the local school districts, but recommended when a community experiences high levels of COVID-19 schools require all school staff and employees to wear masks. Moran said safety will remain a priority, but the district will not require masking unless mandated by the state governor.
“The CDC is no longer recommending for learners or staff members who are exposed to COVID-19 to quarantine at home,” Moran said. “This will keep them in the classroom, even after an exposure, as long as they don’t have any symptoms. This will be the protocol for those who are vaccinated or those who are unvaccinated.”
Continuing to explain the changes, Moran noted the CDC has dropped the requirements to stay at least 6 feet away from other people. According to the CDC’s website, at least 95% of Americans now have at least some kind of immunity to COVID-19 through being infected, vaccinated, or both.
“If a learner or staff member is COVID-positive, they should stay home for five days from the time of symptoms before returning back to school, as long as they are COVID-free,” Moran said. “It is recommended that one wear a mask upon returning from being COVID-positive. The CDC says it is no longer necessary to provide letters to notify those who have been exposed to a positive case, or to conduct contact tracing.”
“We will continue to ensure we are providing our students with a safe, clean working environment, and we will continue to stay abreast on the protocols that are recommended by the CDC, the DOH and the PDE,” Moran said. “The safety and security of our learners is our No. 1 priority, no matter what the guidelines are for the pandemic, or out of the pandemic. We are hoping to return to a more normal school year with learning and opportunities for all.”
