Could the next Mike Lange be sitting in a classroom at Greater Latrobe Senior High School? And maybe all they need is a push in the right direction?
A proposed new course for grades 10, 11 and 12, Sports Broadcasting and Video Production, will offer students an opportunity to explore the idea of a career in sports broadcasting and production.
“Each year, a number of students express a passion for sports,” said teacher Acacia Houck, who presented the new course to school directors Tuesday.
The course would teach how to use a variety of video equipment, camera shots, aesthetic techniques, use of Adobe Premiere and After Effects editing programs and give students studio production experience.
As part of the class, students will produce athlete and coach interviews, sports news packages, highlight videos, hype videos, podcasts, daily sports updates, a weekly sports show, and content and footage for The Wildcats Network.
Although she could present a lot of information on the course, instead, she let her students do the talking as she played a video promotion filmed and produced by students.
In addition, Matt Shivetts also presented 17 proposed new elective courses for the junior high bringing the choices for students up to 25 different electives.
Through the adding of another elective period, the junior high is able to expand the elective offerings to six for seventh-graders and six for eighth-graders, bringing a student’s elective to 12.
Shivetts was quick to point out that while they are adding electives, they aren’t adding teachers, so the courses were brainstormed and will be taught by existing teachers.
“They’re going to have choices,” said Shivetts.
Some of the new electives include Mind Works and Mind and Body Wellness in the Health and Sciences Department; “Newsies” (a junior high school newspaper news reporting course), The Hero in You – Illustrated Novels and Music Makers Workshop in the Arts and Communication Department; Flight and Space and Engineering Design Challenge: Pumpkin Drop in Engineering and Design; Law and Order and Road Trip WORLD: Cultural Exploration in Human Services and Hospitality, and Shark Tank and Marketing Your Favorite Franchise in Financial/Business Services and IT.
There are also new health and industrial arts electives coming, but with several teachers retiring, those will wait until new teachers are hired to brainstorm for those new electives.
In addition, new online and print textbooks are being proposed for the math departments, including Illustrative Math for elementary and junior high, and Calculus, Algebra I and II, Geometry and PreCalculus, and Personal Finance Lab textbooks.
According to Jon Mains, assistant to the superintendent for secondary education, the addition of courses and textbooks are part of an effort by the school district to find ways to engage with students at school and allow them to not only learn something new, but something fun and something that they want to do.
Kids have changed, so the way they are taught must change also, according to Mains.
After the presentations, the board of education approved the new courses and textbooks unanimously.
Becki Pellis, assistant to the superintendent for elementary education, echoed Mains and said that students need to learn skills – not content.
In order to prepare students for life after school, the students need to be taught future-focuses skills, such as personal, cognitive, digital and self-leadership skills. And while kids receive content in a lot of different places, skills are the key.
“Skills need to be imbedded if we want them to be successful in the workforce,” said Pellis.
In other business, the board approved the resignations of four more employees, including two more educators who have decided to retire, Joanne Oshnock, an experienced teacher and reading specialist at Latrobe Elementary, and Diana Lammert, librarian at Latrobe Elementary.
Also, the addition of two support personnel – Rebecca Rosebosky, personal care assistant, $12 per hour, and Melissa Redinger, summer psychologist, $30.50 per hour, was also approved.
Two substitutes, Elisha McCoy and Aaron Stephan, were also approved. McCoy is ER certified with a Bachelor of Arts in communications, while Stephan is certified in grades PK-4 and special education PK-12.
The next committee of the whole meeting is May 9, and the next regular board meeting is Wednesday, May 17 (not Tuesday, May 16, as usual). Both meetings begin at 7 p.m.
