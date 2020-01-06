Newly sworn in Republican Westmoreland County Commissioner Doug Chew announced members of his courthouse staff.
Heather Wersing Cordial will serve as Chief of Staff in Chew’s office and Mary Humberger will be the administrator.
“It was important to me to find people that are dedicated to the same mission,” Chew said in a news release.
Cordial was one of seven candidates seeking Republican nominations for the county commissioners’ seats in the May 2019 primary election.
“I knew that we agreed on many priorities for our neighbors, so it was a logical pick,” Chew said. “Heather’s M.S. in leadership and business ethics from Duquesne University, and her 20-plus years in the Air Force Reserves, many of them as M.Sgt., tells me she has the experience necessary for this position.”
Cordial has more than 10 years of employee management experience and extensive management experience in healthcare and finance, Chew said.
Humberger is a devoted mother to her five children and has been a county employee since 2015, Chew noted. She works under Register of Wills Sherry M. Hamilton as Second Deputy, and she is well known in the Hempfield midget football community where she led the integration of the teams, which unified players and promoted team camaraderie.
“Mary is well known in the courthouse, is very organized and has a great personality,” said Chew. “She graduated with high honors from WCCC with an A.S. degree in management in the service industry, so she’s the perfect person for this role.”
Chew, Cordial and Humberger will have offices in the Commissioners’ Suite at the Westmoreland County Courthouse starting Monday, Jan. 6.
Their contact information can be found on the county website at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/256/Commissioners.
They can also be reached through www.votechew4you.com or on Facebook at votechew4you.
