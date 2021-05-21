State police on Thursday filed additional charges against a 53-year-old North Huntingdon Township man accused of committing a double homicide in Penn Township late Sunday, including multiple counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and shooting into occupied structures in connection with shootings early Sunday at three homes in Hempfield and Sewickley townships.
Victor Steban was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon without incident along Route 30 while carrying gun at his side, police said. Steban is suspected of killing Mara Casale, 27, and Jacob Erdeljac, 41, who were found Monday on Claridge-Elliott Road in Penn Township.
Steban has been charged with two counts of homicide, burglary and robbery, among other charges, in connection with Casale and Erdeljac’s deaths.
“(Steban) basically admitted that he was lying in wait when Mara and Jacob returned home Sunday evening after being on a bike ride, a motorcycle ride,” Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck said during a news conference held late Tuesday evening.
Authorities told several news outlets that Steban may have felt disrespected by Casale but were unsure of their relationship.
A Toyota Tacoma belonging to Erdeljac was stolen from the scene and found abandoned hours later in Manor Borough, while Steban’s vehicle was found Tuesday afternoon stuck in a field off Claridge-Export Road.
According to court documents, Steban admitted to firing “at least nine rounds” from two rifles into the garage of a home on the 300 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Street around 12:10 a.m. Sunday, targeting a woman he believed to have caused Steban’s breakup with a former girlfriend.
A few minutes later, Tpr. James McKenzie reported, Steban fired at least a dozen rounds from a semiautomatic rifle into a home on Carnegie Road in Sewickley Township. Steban also told police he lit a road flare and threw it at the home
According to court documents, Steban told police he then went to the Hempfield Township home of Dennis ‘Rooster’ Katona intent on killing the 54-year-old former national leader of the Pagans motorcycle gang.
Steban fired at least 18 rounds from an AR-15 rifle at the home around 12:50 a.m. Sunday, according to police.
No one was injured in the shootings in Hempfield and Sewickley townships, police said.
The shooting spree early Sunday came after a suspicious fire damaged Steban’s home on North Thompson Lane in North Huntingdon Township around 11 p.m. Saturday. While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, North Huntingdon Township police charged Steban with multiple firearms violations after discovering guns in his home.
Steban, a convicted felon, isn’t legally permitted to own firearms.
Police have also identified Steban as a suspect in an alleged car bombing in North Huntingdon Township after a 1967 Chrysler Newport was damaged by an explosive device around 11:45 p.m. Saturday at the home of William Faloona, another former Westmoreland County Pagans leader.
Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck did not comment regarding any potential connection between the motorcycle club and Steban’s alleged crime spree.
