A Latrobe mental health counselor charged last month with paying a girl he was counseling for nude photographs and making inappropriate comments and physical contact with another former patient has been charged in three additional cases after being accused of inappropriate behavior by five more former clients.
Gregory Patrich Miscik, 59, of Salem Township was arraigned Nov. 6 before Magisterial District Judge Michael R. Mahady on charges of trafficking in individuals, sexual abuse of children, child pornography, corruption of minors, indecent assault and harassment.
Latrobe police on Thursday, Dec. 3, filed three new court cases against Miscik, charging him with rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent exposure, child pornography, corruption of minors, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and harassment in connection with alleged incidents in 2006, 2010 and 2017.
Miscik was arraigned on the new charges Thursday and remains free after posting a combined $65,000 bond. He was ordered not to have any contact with juveniles.
Preliminary hearings in all four cases are set for Dec. 14.
According to court documents, a woman now in her 20s contacted police three days after Miscik’s arrest on the initial charges and alleged Miscik provided her with cocaine and money and touched her inappropriately after she began seeing him for counseling in 2006 when she was 14.
The woman said throughout the course of her counseling sessions with Miscik, which continued through 2011, he hired her to clean his apartment in Latrobe, demanding she be nude while cleaning.
Another woman now in her 20s told police she was in 10th grade in 2010 when she began counseling sessions with Miscik and accused him of repeatedly offering her cash and drugs, at one point offering to give her cash for photographs of her engaging in sex acts with her boyfriend.
“She said she explained how she didn’t appreciate his advances and explained how she is trying to recover from addiction,” Latrobe Police Officer Michelle Preston wrote in court documents.
Three other former patients alleged that Miscik harassed them between 2017 and June.
In the initial case, Preston wrote in court documents that Miscik was meeting with one of the girls about every other week in 2018 for therapy sessions at his office on the 1000 block of Ligonier Street in downtown Latrobe. After Miscik learned the girl, who was 13 at the time, had gotten in trouble for taking nude photographs of herself on an electronic device, he repeatedly asked to see the images during therapy sessions, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
“After a few weeks of telling him no, Dr. Miscik offered to pay (the girl) money to view the photos,” Preston wrote.
Miscik allegedly offered to pay the girl $20 per photo, and paid the girl $60 following a therapy session for showing him three of the nude photos. According to the affidavit, Miscik asked the girl to take more nude photographs and continued to pay her for showing him the images.
A second girl told police she had been a patient of Miscik’s for about four years and said Miscik would comment during therapy sessions that she was a “good looking girl,” according to court documents. The girl asked Miscik if she could shadow him at work for a school project in December and while she and Miscik were setting up a room in preparation for a patient’s arrival, he made comments that “made her feel uncomfortable.”
When the patient arrived, according to court documents, Miscik followed the girl as she and the patient were entering the room and “struck her buttocks with the manila envelope he had in his hands.”
Miscik has been a licensed counselor since 2006, according to Pennsylvania Department of State records. His license, which expires in February, was last renewed in 2019.
Attorney Tim Andrews said Miscik’s reputation is “impeccable” and that he intends to fight the charges.
“He adamantly denies the allegations,” Andrews said.
