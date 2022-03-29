New surveillance cameras in Latrobe’s downtown area are already helping police solve crimes.
City of Latrobe Police Chief John Sleasman reported to council Monday night that the cameras have only been in use for over a week and already have assisted in the investigation of two serious hit-and-run accidents, the theft of a motorcycle and the arrest of an individual damaging parking meters and crosswalk buttons in the downtown area.
Sleasman said the man was seen on video squirting toothpaste into parking meter and crosswalk mechanisms for some unknown reason.
“It may seem petty, but it’s going to be an enormous bill,” said Sleasman.
The crime caused over $6,000 of damage to the city property.
“So without the new camera system, it would be hit or miss whether or not we could solve any of those,” said Sleasman. “With the new camera system, it was easy — not to mention we save these videos and it will make our job a whole lot easier in court. Just show the video.”
“They’re phenomenal.”
Installation of the cameras was approved by council earlier this year funded through a partnership of the city, the school district, Greater Latrobe Parks & Recreation, the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program and the Latrobe Foundation.
Local leaders agreed that having a safer downtown area and parks system is a priority for Latrobe.
“Having a safe downtown naturally attracts families and solid businesses to our area and helps move progress forward with so much more ease,” commented Jarod Trunzo, executive director of the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program at the time the cameras were approved. And the cameras certainly are already having a positive impact when it comes to crime in Latrobe, according to Sleasman.
In addition, Sleasman also wanted to update council on a new program that will allow residents to have license plates that are hard to read to be replaced at no cost.
The police department is partnering with Buchanan Tag Service for a special event from 9 a.m. to noon April 9 at the Latrobe Municipal Building.
Motorists can bring their vehicles to the building, along with their driver’s license and registration documentation, and begin the replacement process.
While there, an officer will determine if the plate is illegible and if so Buchanan employees will help drivers fill out the appropriate paperwork. There will be no fee for the replacement. Once PennDOT receives the proper documentation, the new plate will be sent to the driver through the mail within two weeks.
In addition, Sleasman said at the same time and day, the police department will also be having a drug take back event. Residents may bring any unused or expired drugs from their homes and an officer will be there to collect them. No liquids, needles or creams can be accepted. Prescription labels do not have to be removed.
