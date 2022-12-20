As a child, Brandi Umbaugh looked forward to the Sunday drives she would take to the Ligonier Valley with her grandfather. At an early age, she fell in love with the rolling hills and horse farms and often dreamed of a day when she would have horses of her own.
Years later, she not only turned this fantasy into reality, but her journey also ignited a passion for farming that paved the way to a thriving, woman-owned cattle farm.
“I have always been an animal lover and obsessed with horses,” said Umbaugh, owner of Mountain Sky Farm near Ligonier. “My original ultimate goal was to own enough land to have my own horses at my home.”
“My farming journey began about 15 years ago when I was looking for land to purchase to fulfill that dream,” the Salem Township native recalled. “I was exploring a lot of different avenues for financing. There are a lot of banks who will finance working farms, but not land for horses. I scheduled meetings with three different financial institutions and they all told me the same thing: If you want financed for a large amount of land, become a beef farmer.”
Instead of being discouraged by this advice, Umbaugh became even more determined to make her dream come true.
“I really didn’t know a ton about beef cattle and I didn’t want to go in completely blind, so I got a job caretaking for a beef farmer in Ligonier,” she said.
In addition to her full-time job as a registered nurse, Umbaugh, along with her then-husband, oversaw the daily operations of the farm and were responsible for feeding ratios, rotational grazing, breeding, calving, minor vetting and assisting in the decision-making process of whether cattle were going to be taken to auction or sold for beef.
“I absolutely fell in love with every part of it,” she said. “I loved working with animals every day. I knew this was what I wanted to do forever.”
“While I was living at the beef farm, I would go and sit on the hill where Mountain Sky Farm is located today,” Umbaugh said. “From the moment I stepped foot there and saw views of nothing but mountains and sky, I knew in my heart I was home and was going to live there one day. Even though it was just an empty field, I’ve never felt more at peace.”
On a random day in 2016, she knocked on the door of the landowner’s home. She told him of her desire to buy the property to live and farm on.
“He said he always wanted it to stay a farm, so he agreed and I secured the financing,” she said.
The cornerstone for Mountain Sky Farm at that point was set.
“I faced a lot of hurdles,” said Umbaugh, who divorced shortly after purchasing the farm and suddenly found herself taking on life as a single mother. “All I had was a shell of a barn with no floor and only three sides of cattle fencing when he (ex-husband) left. Of course, the fence didn’t even go near the barn. Nothing was ready.”
The 37-year-old solemnly recalled those early days when she brought her 2-year-old son and 6-month-old daughter along in the rain, snow, heat and freezing temperatures to feed her four cattle.
“Even though my ex-in-laws are very involved, I felt badly about calling them every time I needed to feed the cattle,” Umbaugh said. “It was dangerous at first. I had a small baby on my chest or tucked up inside of my coat and I was feeding steers that are a lot bigger than me and can sometimes be unpredictable.”
“There wasn’t even any running water here,” she recalled. “Every drop of water had to be pulled from somewhere else and trucked into the farm. I cried the day my well was drilled.”
She credits her former father-in-law, Mike Umbaugh, for helping to keep her dream alive during those early days.
“I would have never been able to manage or continue without his help on the farm in the beginning,” she said.
While still learning to navigate as a family of three, Umbaugh was also discovering the challenges of being a woman in the farming industry.
“A female beef producer of any kind is pretty rare in this area,” she said. “I do some business with the Amish and at first they were very bothered by it. I made a business deal and I’ll never forget the look on his face when I reached out to shake his hand ‘like a man.’”
“I would constantly get ‘where’s your husband?’ or ‘that was nice of your husband to let you borrow his truck.’ One day at the feed mill, a guy said ‘boy, I feel bad for your husband or whoever at home who has to unload all of this.’ It’s me. I’m unloading all of this. Eight hundred pounds all by myself and that’s before I start my day as a nurse,” she laughed.
Standing at a petite 5 feet tall, Umbaugh found that oftentimes she was not taken seriously.
“I was told 100 times I couldn’t do it physically or financially and that I would fail,” she said. “I was told plain and simple that girls don’t have beef farms, girls don’t run cattle, but I do it all – from day one to butcher. I do my homework. I buy, load and haul them with my own truck and stock trailer combo.”
“My butcher told me I am better at backing a trailer than most of the men who come in there,” she grinned. “It makes me so proud to hear that because I definitely cried the first time I had to drive there loaded with cattle all by myself.”
Today, Mountain Sky Farm is home to approximately 20 steers and continues to grow.
“I went from just a couple sides of beef and expanded it to over 70 chickens who produce farm fresh eggs daily, two rounds of fresh meat chickens, 50-plus Thanksgiving turkeys, quail and quail eggs,” Umbaugh proudly said. “I also planted several apple, pear and peach trees that will hopefully produce. Next year I’m looking to expand into meat goats, pork and maybe some meat rabbits.”
“All of my animals are treated with dignity and respect,” she added. “My kids and I are out there loving on everything. It’s very calm here. The birds are 100% free range with livestock guardian dogs 24/7. Nothing gets caged up here. We lose nothing to predators and the dogs love their job,” she said, noting that the dogs sleep on king-sized memory foam mattresses with heated pads and water bowls during the winter.
“The cattle roam on 70 acres and are fed all-natural, non-commercial feed,” she said. “The goats all hang out wherever they please. They even have their own mini house with fully functioning windows. Everyone is living their best life.”
And this includes Umbaugh, who recently remarried and is in the process of legally changing her last name to Barbosa. The new family of four enjoys giving back to their community by sponsoring a child for the Westmoreland County Shop With a Cop program.
They also donated a complete Thanksgiving meal to a family in need and served as a main sponsor for the R.K. Mellon kindergarten class T-shirts.
“People are really starting to care about what they eat and how it’s raised,” said Umbaugh. “Most people don’t know where their food comes from, what’s in it or how it’s raised. I want to educate people. That has been my main focus from the beginning. I might be selling these products, but I’m also feeding them to my own children. It’s important to me that my animals are all healthy, happy and produced humanely.”
The growing farm-to-table movement has not only led to a waiting list for Umbaugh’s products, it has introduced them to the local dining scene. The newly opened restaurant at Sweet Rust Whiskey in Ligonier now features Mountain Sky Farm beef and eggs on its menu.
“People now recognize me as someone who produces exceptional products and I am proud to put my name on them,” she said. “It also humbles me when some bigger producers in the beef industry know who I am and talk to me about the farm. I am always accepting of advice and constructive criticism, but it’s also nice to hear them compliment me, as well. I’m not ashamed to be ‘that girl beef farmer.’
“I don’t even remember my life before being a beef producer. It feels like it’s my life’s calling.”
