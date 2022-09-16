More than 25 vendors will be providing resources to keep Ligonier’s furry friends safe and happy at the first Bark in the Boro event. Co-hosted by the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce and Ligonier Paws on Main, the event takes place rain or shine from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at Ligonier’s Diamond Park.
“Ligonier is generally a pet friendly place; lots of our merchants have stickers (on their entrances) that say, ‘pet friendly,’” said the Chamber’s executive director, Amy Beitel.
The informational event includes dog grooming and training and pet insurance resources along with vendors from Ligonier, Indiana and Greensburg who will be selling pet treats, collars, clothes and more.
Helping Hearts and Healing Tails Animal Rescue will offer microchipping on the sidewalk near the Ligonier Valley Library.
“People can park in the YMCA lot and walk across the alley,” Beitel said.
Microchipping is placing a chip with the owner’s name and address under a pet’s skin. One of the first steps when a lost animal is discovered is for a vet or animal shelter to check for a chip.
A representative from Exclusive Signature premium pet food, sold at the Ligonier Agway, will provide nutritional advice, Beitel added.
Pets and their owners can have their caricatures drawn by Randy Bish of Bishtoons, and April Kinzler of Paws on Main will lead a “pawprint art” activity.
“(Bark in the Boro) is an awareness of pet professionals,” said Angel Tunstall of Paws on Main. “I’ve always wanted to increase pet services awareness.”
A percentage of sales at Paws on Main during the event will go to the Ligonier Valley Police Department K-9 Unit, Tunstall said.
The first 300 people to visit the Chamber’s information table located in front of Town Hall will receive a swag bag. The Chamber will also be selling its 2022 Collectible Christmas Ornament, featuring the iconic bandstand, and other items.
Sponsors include Avets Animal Hospital, Donovan Veterinary Clinic, Loyalhanna Veterinary Clinic, Ligonier Paws on Main, State Farm agent Donna Christopher, Donna Tidwell, realtor, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Smith Propane & Oil.
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce would like to remind the public that no dogs are permitted on the grass in Diamond Park.
