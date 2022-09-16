More than 25 vendors will be providing resources to keep Ligonier’s furry friends safe and happy at the first Bark in the Boro event. Co-hosted by the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce and Ligonier Paws on Main, the event takes place rain or shine from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at Ligonier’s Diamond Park.

“Ligonier is generally a pet friendly place; lots of our merchants have stickers (on their entrances) that say, ‘pet friendly,’” said the Chamber’s executive director, Amy Beitel.

