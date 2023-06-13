Along with a new track and bleachers, the Ligonier Valley School District Board of Directors has approved more fencing and paving work.
The school board voted 8-0 to approve the change orders at Monday’s regular meeting. School Director Jason McIntosh was absent.
The total amount of work to be tacked on to the existing work adds up to an additional $75,803.
The bulk of that price is for paving the existing blacktop inside Weller Field.
“I think it would just make it look fantastic,” said Eric Kocsis, the district’s business manager.
Kocsis explained the district will save around $20,000 by having the work done now since its contractor, Keystone Construction, is already on site.
Along with the paving, the district is adding additional fencing that is needed along the new bleachers and around the concession stand that wasn’t part of the original design. Should the district not need to do additional milling in front of the bleachers, the change order cost would be reduced by $5,300, Kocsis said.
The school board also approved refinishing the high school gym floor at a cost of $25,499. The district received three bids but ultimately went with All American Athletics.
Athletic Director Wesley Siko told the board that while the company was the lowest bidder, that wasn’t the only deciding factor.
“They did the most work,” Siko said of the All American Athletics’ bid. “They gave us more detail on options we wanted to go forward on.”
Siko said he spoke to three school districts that hired the company in the past for their recommendations. He said there was one “rumor” that some corners had been cut, but Siko assured the board he would be on site every day, overseeing the progress.
“We knew about (the rumors), and that’s why we did reference checks,” Siko said.
The gym floor has not been refinished since 1998, according to Siko.
The district also approved a six-year lease with Turf Tank to paint field lines. The lease will cost the district $11,000 per year and include a one-time cost of $1,700.
Last year, the district was the site of a demonstration by Turf Tank representatives who showed how the autonomous, GPS-guided painting system could save thousands of dollars. Officials for neighboring districts attended the demonstration.
The system can be programmed for a variety of sports and can paint field lines in less time with less paint compared to traditional methods.
While the school year may have just ended, the Ligonier Valley School District is already looking to fill gaps in its classrooms come the fall.
The school board voted 8-0 to hire eight teachers at its regular meeting Monday evening.
The eight teachers will fill positions throughout the district’s four schools, with some pulling double duty at two buildings.
Both Cara Geary and Kerry Hudock will have their time split between the two schools. Geary will teach family consumer sciences at both the high school and middle school and will be paid $52,523 a year.
Hudock will bounce between R.K. Mellon and Laurel Valley Elementary as an art teacher. Hudock will earn a salary of $74,175.
Reed Hipps and Tyler Kocsis will join Geary at the high school. Hipps was hired as a mathematics teacher and will be paid $49,766 yearly.
Kocsis, who’s coached the girl’s golf team coach since 2022, will be a special education teacher in the fall and earn a salary of $52,523. Kocsis is also the son of Eric Kocsis, the district’s business manager.
At the end of Monday’s meeting, Director Josie Bennett said she couldn’t say enough good things about him. Bennett got to work with Kocsis as a band booster during the musical, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”
Two additional middle school teachers will join in the fall.
Emma Swihura and Joelle Vanderwater will join the district as special education teachers. Swihura will earn $49,766 a year, and Vanderwater will be paid $50,682.
Holly Robinson and Ashley Quayle will join Hudock at R.K. Mellon in the fall. Quayle will be paid $53,508 a year, and Robinson will be paid $52,523.
The board of directors also approved the hiring of Kayla Daugherty with an 8-0 vote Monday. Daugherty will serve as a school nurse at Laurel Valley Elementary School and will be paid $49,766 annually.
All nine new employees will start Aug. 21. Salaries are set by the Ligonier Valley Education Association salary scale.
The school board approved the 2023-24 budget without an increase in taxes. The $34.3 million budget will not be fully covered by the expected $33.8 million in revenue next year. The district’s fund balance will cover the $546,798 shortfall, Kocsis said.
He added that the state budget, which has yet to be finalized, still includes the full funding amount proposed by Gov. Josh Shapiro for now. The Legislature is still reviewing the state budget.
In addition to not raising taxes, the district adopted the 2023-24 Homestead/Farmstead Exclusion Resolution. The resolution will reduce the real estate tax by $90.80 for those who qualify. This year’s rate is an increase of $0.52.
Vape sensors will be purchased and installed at the high school and middle school after the school board accepted a $35,439.30 donation from an anonymous donor.
The HALO vape sensors will be tied into the district’s alarm and security system and have the ability to make a specific video recording when activated.
Director Kevin Mack said he had heard about how well the sensors work in other school districts.
“A very big thanks to the anonymous donor, and we greatly appreciate it,” Mack said.
The board of directors canceled its July meeting and will hold its next meeting 5:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at the high school.
Should the school board need to act on a matter, it will hold a special meeting before the August meeting. That meeting would be advertised in the newspapers, said school board President John “Jack” McDowell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.