A new stormwater management ordinance passed by New Alexandria Borough on Wednesday aims to protect the area’s watersheds from stormwater runoff. But the ordinance, passed in accordance with Westmoreland County’s Integrated Water Resource Plan, now includes fees for new land developments within the borough.
Depending upon the size of the disturbed land and the square footage of new impervious area — such as a garage or driveway — residents will have to pay fees for an application, review and site inspection. Costs vary based on the scope and size of the project.
“From what I understand, these are the standard fees,” council president Tim Ruane said.
Last month, borough solicitor Brian Cavanaugh advised residents to contact the borough before taking on any new land developments so the borough’s engineer can develop an appropriate plan.
The Integrated Water Resource Plan “provides a best practice framework for water resource conservation management for planners, municipal officials and residents of the county,” according to the county’s website.
As another winter storm brought snow accumulation to the area, the borough is still waiting to receive its new new truck outfitted with a snow plow, removable salt spread liner, stainless steel dumper and LED safety lights.
Borough treasurer/secretary Chuck Ferry said the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 is waiting on a part to arrive from China. The truck cost roughly $63,479.
Currently, the borough uses a 1996 truck that’s in frequent need of repairs to maintain roads amid wintry conditions. The truck’s water pump blew out during a recent winter storm, according to Ferry. Andy Kolano, of the borough’s public works department, said the truck is currently driven on a “wing and prayer.”
“In the meantime, (they) are still doing a wonderful job,” council member Herb Morrow said.
Ferry said the borough has had a sufficient salt supply this winter.
“But if the truck’s not working right, there’s only so much you can do,” he said.
In other business, the borough is considering forming a committee to revitalize the cemeteries on Church Street. Borough officials said some of the gravestones are deteriorating.
“It’s heartbreaking to see what it’s like,” said council vice president Bev King.
She said the borough would need to contact the Derry Area Historical Society regarding restoration. Other council members suggested approaching No Walls Ministries on Church Street regarding revitalizing the cemeteries.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, council passed a motion to acquire 10 “tobacco-free zone” signs from Cortney Schrecengost of Adagio Health in Indiana.
Schrecengost, who grew up in New Alexandria, said the signs come at no cost to the borough, as they are grant-funded through the state’s Department of Health. The signs read: “Young lungs at play. No smoking, no vaping.” Borough officials said the signs will be placed at the basketball and tennis courts, and the playground.
Also, Ruane said new basketball and tennis nets were purchased through a donation from a former community member. The borough briefly discussed installing new benches at the courts, as well.
