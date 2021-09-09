New Alexandria Borough’s tennis and basketball courts located adjacent to the community center are getting a facelift thanks to coronavirus relief funds the borough has received.
Last night, the borough council unanimously approved using American Rescue Plan funds to pay for the resurfacing of the two courts, which are in need of some TLC.
According to council member Jennifer Graham, the courts have developed “huge cracks” in the surface and tree roots are preventing the borough from milling and putting down new asphalt as has been done in the past.
Bethany Deglau, who oversees the public works department, got three quotes for the work and council approved awarding the project to Daniel’s Excavating of Greensburg for its quote of $15,000 — the lowest quote for the work.
She agreed paying to have a contractor do the work will save the borough in the long run.
“If we do it right this time that should stop us from having to spend $3,000 to $4,000 on fixes every other year,” said Deglau.
The other quotes came from Seal-Tight Paving of Latrobe ($19,800) and United Paving of Greensburg ($25,300).
The vote to go with Daniel‘s Excavating’s quote was unanimous.
Council also voted unanimously to advertise a change in the borough’s ordinance to add a stop sign at the intersection where Center Alley bisects Gay Street. After the advertisement runs, council will vote on the matter at next month’s council meeting.
Council also voted to purchase a snowblower in anticipation of maintaining the new sidewalks this winter. The borough’s snow plow is simply too big to use to clean up the sidewalks when extreme weather hits.
In addition, council has ordered the borough stop using pesticide to treat weeds in response to a complaint lodged. From now on, borough workers will use weedwackers or possibly hire a firm to treat the weeds annually because no one in the borough possesses the certifications needed to apply pesticide on an ongoing basis.
During comments from the public, council learned that Lachlan McKlveen, a 16-year-old Boy Scout, is planning a project in the borough as he works toward Eagle Scout. He came to the council for them to weigh in on possible projects, which include erecting three flag poles at the Lion’s pavilion in Grey Wing Park which will hold the American, state and POW flags; or a second walking trail at the park. McKlveen will return next month with additional details and council will discuss which project is better suited to the park.
