New Alexandria native Shelbe Jarrett was recently announced as the winner of the Experimental Aircraft Association 2023 Pilot Your Own Adventure Writing Contest.
Jarrett, an alumna of Saltsburg Middle-High School, was fascinated by aviation from a young age.
“Going on family vacation, going to the airport was always my favorite part, and seeing the airplanes,” she told the Bulletin in a phone interview Sunday. “I was always in awe of the crew members getting on board and I always thought it was so cool. My favorite part of being on family vacation was being at the airport.”
In high school, Jarrett didn’t know which career field she wanted to enter after graduating.
“When we were getting on the airplane for vacation one time my mom was like ‘well why don’t you become a pilot?’” she said, “and I was like ‘I could never do that!’ – you know, what if something bad happens, I wouldn’t know what buttons to press, I would never be able to do that.”
When entering her freshman year at Delaware State University, Jarrett originally had plans of studying to become a geriatric psychiatrist but made the switch to aviation after speaking with one of her teammates on the equestrian team who was a part of the program.
“I loved aviation, I still love aviation, it fascinates me and you know, what better time to jump right into it so I did,” Jarrett said. “On the last possible day I could switch my major, I switched it to aviation, and haven’t looked back.”
She had plans of becoming an airline pilot after graduation, but after graduating mid-pandemic in 2020, Jarrett decided to put those plans on the back burner and began her master’s in education at South Dakota State University, where she was the graduate assistant for the aviation program, receiving her degree in 2022.
Jarrett says her grand prize-winning story “What if?” was inspired by her habit of always trying to think of every possible outcome of a situation.
“My parents, my family, my friends, they all kind of poke fun at me when they can because I’m the kind of person who’s a ‘what if’ girl,” Jarrett said. “What if this happens, what if that happens? You know, I always kind of dissect a situation before it even happens so I’m prepared for every outcome, which isn’t a bad thing, but you know, sometimes you need to just not think about the ‘what ifs’ and just go do it.”
In her story, Jarrett discusses what taking the leap of faith into aviation has brought her and the experiences she has had such as flying through the Hudson River exclusion zone in New York City, visiting the Wright Brothers National Memorial in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, and the importance of overcoming those “what ifs” in life and not letting them clip your wings.
Jarrett said she was shocked when she was notified she was the grand-prize winner of the contest.
“I’ve always loved writing,” she said. “You apply to scholarships and contests like this and of course, hope that you’re going to win, but actually winning is an unreal feeling. I was speechless, and I’m very honored and I’m excited. But honestly, I’m also very excited to just have my story published for others to read my words and experience what I’ve experienced. I’m very excited for that, too.”
As a part of her grand prize, Jarrett will be given a camper to stay in for the duration of AirVenture, which is hosted by the EAA and is the largest annual aviation convention in the world, which takes place in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. This will be her second year attending the convention, and she looks forward to having plenty of opportunities to go see everything that Airventure has to offer.
Jarrett now lives in Westfield, Indiana, where she works as an instructional assistant designer, writing customized e-modules for corporate and charter flight companies, and also works part time as a flight instructor. But she hasn’t forgotten her airline dreams and hopes to one day achieve them.
And for any locals interested in learning how to fly and may be saying “what if?” themselves, Jarrett recommends getting involved in the local aviation community and asking questions.
“No question is a dumb question, ask all of them, even if you have a million of them, aviation is a very small and very supportive community and I can guarantee that there is going to be so many people that will come and answer your questions for you and any questions that you might have,” Jarrett said. “Look for your local EAA chapters, they are so forthcoming with information, help, and guidance, they want people to get involved in aviation. People love to help and share the joy that is aviation, tell their stories, tell about themselves, and don’t be afraid to put yourself out there.”
Jarrett also recommends those interested in aviation should keep applying for the vast number of available scholarships.
“It’s really discouraging when you don’t end up winning them, but keep applying,” she said. “There are so many awesome opportunities out there and you never know when it’s going to be your lucky day and you will get chosen. Just because you don’t win every scholarship that you apply for doesn’t mean that you’re not special or you’re not unique. Go for it.”
