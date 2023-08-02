A New Alexandria man was jailed Tuesday following an alleged dispute the prior evening during which he threatened to kill his spouse.
According to a public information release report filed by the Pennsylvania State Police, troopers stationed at the Kiski Valley barracks were dispatched Monday, July 31, at 5:55 p.m. to a Galando Road residence in New Alexandria for a report of a domestic dispute.
PSP Kiski Valley determined the victim – a known 52-year-old New Alexandria female – and 55-year-old Gerald F. Evans Jr. engaged in a verbal argument concerning an alleged affair by the defendant.
Evans initially left the residence following the argument but later returned, using a “pry bar to enter the front door,” according to the report. The two parties then engaged in another argument before Evans reportedly pushed the victim to the ground multiple times.
Investigators said Evans “grabbed a gun case with a Glock pistol and a case with an AR-15 style rifle,” and at some point during the arguments, Evans threatened to kill the victim, and also said “I’m going to put a bullet in my brain.”
Evans was gone prior to PSP’s arrival and had “turned off his location on his phone,” according to the report.
He was later apprehended and arraigned 11 a.m. Tuesday in front of Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak. Bail was denied and Evans was placed in Westmoreland County Prison.
He is facing one misdemeanor charge of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another person, and one summary charge of harassment — subject another person to physical contact.
A preliminary hearing for Evans is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Aug. 7 in front of Buczak.
