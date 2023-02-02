A New Alexandria man was jailed after an alleged incident earlier this week in the Wimmerton residential development in Unity Township.
According to a public information release report filed by the Pennsylvania State Police at Greensburg, 46-year-old Denton Gerald Krapf of New Alexandria “caused a scene in the neighborhood” on Glacier Drive, prompting residents to call 911.
PSP troopers arrived at the scene Jan. 30 at approximately 8:20 p.m. and found Krapf to be “highly agitated.” He reportedly refused verbal commands and resisted arrest when law enforcement officials attempted to take him into custody.
Krapf and one trooper, who was not identified, were injured during the incident.
Krapf was reportedly transported to an area medical facility for treatment. He was later arraigned Jan. 31 at 10:45 a.m. by Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady.
Krapf was unable to post $10,000 bail and he is currently lodged in Westmoreland County Prison, according to online court records.
Krapf is charged with aggravated assault-fear of imminent bodily injury, a second-degree felony; resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a third-degree misdemeanor, and public drunkenness and similar misconduct, a summary offense.
A preliminary hearing for Krapf is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Feb. 13 in front of Mahady.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.