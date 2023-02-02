A New Alexandria man was jailed after an alleged incident earlier this week in the Wimmerton residential development in Unity Township.

According to a public information release report filed by the Pennsylvania State Police at Greensburg, 46-year-old Denton Gerald Krapf of New Alexandria “caused a scene in the neighborhood” on Glacier Drive, prompting residents to call 911.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.