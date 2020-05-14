New Alexandria’s Main Street is set to be resurfaced soon, borough council learned at its meeting Wednesday.
Council in July awarded the project for a double layer of seal coating over the entire length of Main Street to Russell Standard for $60,060, but the company was unable to complete the work during the 2019 paving season.
Borough secretary Chuck Ferry said resurfacing work is scheduled to begin sometime next week, weather permitting.
Ferry said borough workers completed some cold patching of Main Street ahead of the paving project.
Council also planned to meet soon with public works employees to discuss the purchase of a new snow plow truck for the department in the hopes of having a new truck in service before winter.
“I don’t think it will make it through another winter,” Ferry said of the borough’s current truck.
“From my personal experience, I concur with Chuck,” council president Tim Ruane said. “She’s in rough shape. The plow on it is weld on top of weld on top of weld. Frankly, it’s just dangerous to drive.”
Council is planning to solicit input next week from the employees who will be operating the truck to help shape a “wish list” of the specifications and options sought in a new vehicle.
Newly appointed councilman Brian Sterrett noted moving quickly on a truck purchase may be required because of the time needed for equipment like a snow plow and salt spreader to be installed on the vehicle.
“I’m in with moving forward on this because we don’t know how long it’s going to take once we get the plan into place of what we’re going to get until the thing actually takes operation,” Sterrett said. “It’s a good idea to talk to the guys using it on a daily basis. I’m just concerned with the timeframe... we might make the decision in July and not have the truck until October.”
Council did not take action on a potential extension of property tax payment deadlines, but could revisit the matter at next month’s meeting.
The Westmoreland County Commissioners last month approved a resolution extending the discount period for property tax payments until the end of August and eliminating fees or penalties on tax payments made before the end of the year. The resolution is in line with state legislation, Senate Bill 841, which was recently signed into law allowing municipal governments to extend the tax deadlines. Other municipalities have approved similar resolutions.
Solicitor Brian Cavanaugh also told council he had discussed the borough’s per capita tax with tax collector Margaret Graham. He said although the tax is difficult to enforce and generates a modest revenue stream for the borough, eliminating the tax wasn’t advisable.
Wednesday’s meeting was conducted online using the Zoom conferencing system. Ruane, Sterrett and council members Beverly King and Herb Morrow participated. Jennifer Graham was absent.
In other business, council:
- Approved renewing the borough’s general liability and worker’s compensation insurance, set to expire at the end of the month, at an annual premium of $1,773.40;
- Discussed the purchase of a new computer for use in the borough office and directed Ferry to provide price quotes for the computer to council. Council in March authorized the purchase of a new computer for use in the borough office at a cost not to exceed $400. Ruane said some hardware connected to the current computer, including a dual monitor setup, can be used with the new computer. Ferry noted that the borough will likely also need new versions of some software programs, including QuickBooks and Microsoft Office once the new computer is purchased as the borough’s current versions of the programs won’t be supported by a newer operating system;
- Agreed to have a professional review and prepare an estimate for needed repairs to a storm drain in the borough after Ferry told council the drain sits in tight quarters between a fire hydrant and water shutoff;
- Discussed a potential review of changes to borough ordinances including the ordinance setting fines for tall grass;
- Heard that local veterans are planning a scaled-down Memorial Day observance at area cemeteries, with adjustments to previous years’ ceremonies being considered in light of the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines.
