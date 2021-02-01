Rose Rodgers had been attending the Christian Singles Retreat at Jumonville Camp and Conference Center since 1980, but it looked like she wasn’t going to make it in 2016. There were too many details to work out with train transportation from Florida where she lived with her daughter, and the long layover for connections. She also needed a place to stay before and after that Labor Day weekend retreat.
Then everything fell into place and she even got a scholarship to attend.
Meanwhile in New Alexandria, Bryan Werner learned that a conference he planned to attend on that same weekend was cancelled. So now what? A friend suggested the singles retreat in Fayette County.
“Don’t take your guitar,” the friend advised him. “And don’t try to minister to everybody.”
Werner, an ordained minister, took his guitar anyway.
“Do you have a guitar?” asked the person who checked him in.
He went out to his car to get it, then headed for the room where he was instructed to go. Rose Rodgers, who is a licensed minister, was playing the piano.
“She was so welcoming,” he said, “and we just started playing together.”
They were married eight months later.
Fast forward and Werner, 83, and Mrs. Werner, 90, are still playing music together. They play at churches, for prayer groups, at the New Alexandria senior center when it was open, and last year they played on their front porch on Main Street.
They preach and teach, lead prayer groups, counsel people and hold services in churches when requested to fill in. For a livestream Christmas service at New Alexandria United Methodist Church, Mrs. Werner was the preacher, the organist and the vocalist, and her husband played his guitar and sang.
While the pandemic restrictions put a hold on many of their ministries, they’ve been holding virtual prayer group meetings and have met at places where they can wear masks and practice safe social distancing.
“I never thought that I would be married and doing these ministries,” Mrs. Werner said. “It’s beyond my wildest dreams. The Lord has led me step by step and put us together.”
Both of them had meandering life journeys.
“I was raised in an agnostic family,” Werner said. “I really didn’t come to the Lord until I was in college.”
He was an engineer for Westinghouse, but never gave up wanting to have a ministry. He trained for some counseling and shared several outreaches with his wife Nancy. After she passed away in 2008 (they had three children, one now deceased), he pursued his lifelong dream to be ordained. He studied online, attended seminars and classes in Pittsburgh, and in 2011 was ordained into Christ’s Church Ministries.
“It’s an independent church with apostolic succession under the Lutheran Orthodox Church,” he said.
He led services for a small congregation in various locations around Penn Hills.
Mrs. Werner, the daughter of an AME Zion Church minister, grew up in Lamberton near Uniontown. She first learned to play the bugle, then the piano, organ, accordion, and violin.
“I played in churches from the time I was 12,” she said. “When I was in high school, I played in an all-girl band, the ‘Sentimental Sweethearts,’ on Saturday nights. We played all over, and I remember when we came to Carbone’s in Crabtree. It was a wooden building back then.”
Mrs. Werner wanted to be a minister, but at the time, her bishop told her that they “pretty much didn’t go for female preachers.”
So she went to Chicago to play in a band, joined another near Lancaster, traveled around New York and New Jersey, Michigan and Minnesota, playing mostly in churches. She joined the Salvation Army in Chicago in 1953, married a member, then attended nursing school after that marriage ended.
She returned to Pennsylvania with her three children and worked in nursing in the mental health field until she retired in 2008. Meanwhile, she studied to become a minister, was licensed in 1996, and served at Presbyterian, Methodist, Moravian and Pentecostal churches.
Their shared music and faith background drew the couple together at the retreat. They continued their friendship by phone when she returned to Florida.
“Sometimes he fell asleep on me and I would be yelling to wake him up,” she said.
A few months later, she came to take care of him after he had hip surgery. One evening he presented her with a ring and asked, “Will you become Mrs. Werner?”
She said yes.
They were married in Florida in May 2017. This time, she wore a white gown and veil, something that she didn’t have for her Salvation Army wedding. They packed her stuff into a minivan and headed north to Pennsylvania.
Since then, the Werners have been involved with Christ’s Church Ministries and filled in with music and preaching at some local churches, including the Second Baptist Church in Blairsville and Old Salem Church in Derry Township. They sang and ministered for prayer groups, bible studies, and services in homes.
When the pandemic shut down churches last year, they played music from their front porch and prayed with passersby. In better weather, they hosted prayer groups in their yard.
“This is the direction I was in, and now we have other directions where we can go together,” Werner said. “It’s been wonderful and it’s opened up new avenues of ministry for me. We enjoy doing this and it’s a reward, too, when you see how many people have been affected hearing the music, and it has gotten the message through to them. The Lord blesses us with what’s happening.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.