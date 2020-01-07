New Alexandria Borough Council held its annual reorganization meeting Monday, selecting a new president by a split vote.
Council members Herb Morrow and Bev King voted to have Tim Ruane take over as council president. Henry Snyder voted for previous president Jennifer Graham to retain the position, and neither nominee cast a vote.
“There are things we’ve been talking about for the past year that I’d like to get nudged along a little quicker,” Ruane said of his goals in the next year. “We’re going to get signs replaced. I’ve been working on the (borough) website, we have the Facebook page that’s really active now, Instagram... Using those tools to help bring a little more activity to the town.”
Morrow and Ruane voted King as vice president.
Council, in addition to reorganizing held its monthly business meeting Monday, approved payment of bills totaling more than $12,600 — more than half of that, $6,570 paid to Brian Parks for repair work at the borough garage.
Council also, following an executive session to discuss personnel and potential litigation, voted to remove Ron Cramer as the borough’s emergency management coordinator. Council members and solicitor Brian Kavanaugh declined to comment on the reason for Cramer’s removal. Kavanaugh said council will likely seek a candidate to fill the emergency management coordinator position at next month’s meeting.
In other business, council approved:
- Purchasing 21 LED lights from Lowe’s for $1,877 to replace 15 fixtures in the community center and six more at the borough garage, and to rent a lift to be used for installing the new, more energy efficient lights for a cost not to exceed $300. The approval is contingent on the price being the lowest after checking with another vendor;
- Purchasing two cases of ceiling tiles for the community center, to be replaced at the same time the new lights are being installed;
- Retaining Brian Kavanaugh as solicitor, Chuck Ferry as secretary, Rennie and Associates as accountants and Bove Engineering Inc. as borough engineer;
- Renewing the hosting agreement for the borough’s website, www.newalexpa.org, at a cost of roughly $32 per year.
Council also discussed attempting to sell a Steiner zero-turn lawn mower the borough no longer uses, and will likely take action to that effect this spring. Meanwhile, council will also continue to discuss the eventual purchase of a new truck outfitted with a snow plow and salt spreader later this year. The borough’s public works department now uses a 1996 truck that is in “rough shape,” with a snow plow that requires intermittent repairs, officials said.
Also at Monday’s meeting, mayor Dottie Bacher told council that she is again undergoing medical treatments that may compromise her ability to participate in council meetings.
