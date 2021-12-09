New Alexandria Borough Council on Wednesday approved a final 2022 budget with no tax increase. Next year’s projected budget revenue is $216,000, with expenses of $177,000.
Council said no tax increase was needed because of the use of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding for infrastructure projects and a bump in private donations to support community improvement projects. An increase of new residents this year and a projected 5% increase over the coming year is expected to increase tax revenue, officials noted.
Also Wednesday, council accepted the resignations of council members Herb Morrow and Tim Ruane.
Morrow has served on council for more than 20 years, while Ruane resigned from council to take over borough mayoral duties starting next month.
The resignations leave two open seats on council. Anyone interested in serving on council — along with serving as the borough’s EMA director — is asked to submit a letter of intent by Jan. 3.
Council also said farewell to council president Beverly King, who decided not to run for re-election to focus on her work with the borough senior center. King has served multiple terms on council over the years.
Raune also highlighted some borough accomplishments in 2021, including: the delivery of the new borough utility truck; the resurfacing of the tennis and basketball court; the replacement of two stretches of sidewalks in town; the formation of the new activities committee that quickly organized a successful Light Up Night, and the dedication of the Dottie Bacher Playground.
Council said the New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department will resume its Christmas Eve Santa visit on Dec. 24, as Santa will be aboard a fire engine and tour the borough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.