New Alexandria Borough Council moved quickly to fill an apparent vacancy resulting from the abrupt mid-meeting departure last month of two council members.
Council members Henry Snyder and Jennifer Graham, both of whom walked out of last month’s council meeting early after criticism over the process used to draft the borough’s 2020 budget, were absent from Wednesday’s council meeting. Council president Tim Ruane, vice president Beverly King and councilman Herb Morrow were present to constitute a quorum.
Solicitor Brian Cavanaugh, when asked by council about the course of action following last month’s events and in light of the absences of Snyder and Graham, said Snyder’s verbal statement of “I quit,” prior to leaving last month’s meeting would constitute declaring his resignation. Since Graham did not make a clear statement of resignation, council should await a formal statement from her before treating her council seat as vacant, Cavanaugh advised.
Morrow then moved to appoint former councilman Brian Sterrett to fill the vacancy left by Snyder’s verbal resignation. Morrow, Ruane and King voted to approve the appointment after King initially questioned whether council should hold off on voting on appointing a new council member to allow more time to review Sterrett and any other interested candidates.
Cavanaugh said Sterrett, once he’s sworn in, can fill the vacancy until the next general election that features a council seat on the ballot, at which point he can run for re-election to serve out the remainder of Snyder’s term.
Sterrett served one term on council after winning election in 2009.
“There’s things that need addressed in the borough,” Sterrett said of his interest in serving again on council. “I’ve seen things that are just kind of going by the wayside that need addressed.”
Sterrett said he’s lived in the borough all his life and has been a member of the New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department for 34 years, serving as a past fire chief and currently as the department’s safety officer.
In addition to accepting the appointment to council, Sterrett had previously submitted a letter of interest for the borough’s vacant emergency management director position.
Council, prior to appointing Sterrett to the council post, made plans to meet with him and two other individuals interested in being appointed as the borough’s new emergency management director — Shawn Buzzard and Andrew Kolano — on March 16. All three are members of the fire department, council noted.
In other business, council:
- Authorized the purchase of a new computer for use in the borough office at a cost not to exceed $400. Ruane said some hardware connected to the current computer, including a dual monitor setup, can be used with the new computer. The borough can utilize liquid fuels funds to cover the purchase, borough officials said;
- Approved for Loyalhanna Sojourn organizers to use the borough’s pavilion for an “After Paddle” gathering for participants, stipulating that no alcohol is to be consumed during the festivities;
- Will meet with public works employees to gather information about the department’s needs when it comes to a new truck and discuss a “wish list” of features the planned truck purchase should include;
- Directed Cavanaugh to meet with borough tax collector Margaret Graham and examine borough ordinances regarding the per capita tax after council discussed how to move forward with the tax. According to Ruane, when the $20 tax is collected, Derry Area School District gets $15 and the borough gets $5, but the tax is difficult to enforce;
- Heard from resident Pete Maricondi, a member of the Robert C. Dornon American Legion Post 652, who asked if the borough’s insurance policy covered the post’s items stored inside the New Alexandria Community Center. Cavanaugh recommended the organization obtain its own insurance policy to cover the items.
