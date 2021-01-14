A familiar name is joining New Alexandria Borough Council following a council member’s resignation last month.
Council on Wednesday appointed Bethany Deglau to fill the vacant seat after Brian Sterrett stepped down in December.
Bethany Deglau, the wife of former borough council president Don Deglau, will be sworn in at a future council meeting.
Deglau said she has lived in New Alexandria for 12 years and brings 15 years of human resources experience to the borough council.
Deglau was the lone applicant for the council vacancy.
Sterrett had filled a vacant seat on council following the resignation of Henry Snyder in February 2020. Snyder had earned a four-year term on council during the November 2019 general election.
In other business, council voted to reappoint Bove Engineering Co. as borough engineer, Brian P. Cavanaugh as borough solicitor, Sable Kennel Animal Control as borough animal control and Chuck Ferry as treasurer/secretary.
Also on Wednesday, council approved advertising a new stormwater management ordinance in accordance with Westmoreland County’s Integrated Water Resource Plan which “provides a best practice framework for water resource conservation management for planners, municipal officials and residents of the county,” according to the county’s website.
Cavanaugh explained that Pennsylvania’s Stormwater Management Act of 1978, or Act 167, “delegated counties the responsibility of developing plans to manage stormwater in each watershed,” which for New Alexandria is the Loyalhanna Creek Watershed.
“If anybody in the county develops land, there are certain standards that require different levels of stormwater management to be implemented,” Cavanaugh said.
That could include various fees for new land developments, each requiring its own stormwater management plan. Once the ordinance is passed next month, Cavanaugh recommends residents contact the borough before taking on any new land developments so the borough’s engineer can develop an appropriate plan.
Ferry provided an update on the status of the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 council purchased through COSTARS (Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s cooperative purchasing program) for roughly $63,479. The borough has yet to receive the truck, since its manufacturer is “missing certain parts,” Ferry said.
The truck will be used for winter maintenance by the borough’s public works department. Borough officials previously said the new heavy-duty, crew cab truck will be equipped with a snow plow, a removable salt spread liner, stainless steel dumper and LED safety lights.
Council in August approved a motion to trade in the borough’s old truck for $1,500 at Bob Fisher Chevrolet.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, council vice president Bev King once again urged volunteers to join DARCee (Derry Area Revitalization Corporation).
“The more people involved, the better it is,” King said. “They’ve really done a lot for Derry.”
In addition, council is looking for extra people to help with the borough’s activities committee, headed by Sue Sterrett.
Council on Wednesday made a motion to cancel its safety deposit box located at First Commonwealth Bank in the Indiana area.
Cavanaugh said “there’s no need” for the borough to have a safety deposit box and that the borough can purchase a fireproof safe to store box’s contents. Ferry suggested it could contain deeds to borough buildings.
