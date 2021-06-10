The search to fill New Alexandria’s mayoral vacancy continues.
Council on Wednesday approved to hold a special meeting, 6 p.m. June 23, to form a vacancy board committee that would consist of four council members and one borough resident who is a registered voter.
Effective Wednesday, the borough has 15 days to form the committee that will research potential candidates to fill the vacant mayors position. The candidate who is selected would serve the remainder of the late Mayor Dottie Bacher’s term which expires in January 2022.
Bacher passed away on May 7. She had served as borough mayor since 2009. She was re-elected for a four-year term in 2017, running as a Democrat.
Since he is serving as acting mayor, council president Tim Ruane will not serve on the committee.
New Alexandria residents who have lived in the borough for at least one year and who are registered voters can submit a letter of interest to the borough office for the open mayor position. The borough will advertise that it is forming a vacancy board committee.
Also on Wednesday, council approved a quote of $8,500 from Urban Excavating to replace 200 feet of sidewalks outside the community center and Dorothea A. “Dottie” Bacher Playground.
“It’s actually going to widen it and level it off,” Ruane said.
The borough had priced other options but quotes came in higher than Urban Excavating’s.
Ruane also provided an update on the borough’s plans to resurface the tennis courts outside the community center. The borough has received all materials for the project — including windscreens and new nets for the tennis and basketball courts. The tennis court will also receive fresh paint with lines for pickleball.
“Weather is the only thing holding us up,” Ruane said.
The borough will not resurface the basketball court since it’s in worse condition than officials had originally thought. Ruane said the basketball court could receive resurfacing with asphalt in the future.
“In terms of this project, we are focusing on the tennis courts,” he said.
During the visitor’s comment portion of the meeting, New Alexandria resident Mark Bilik brought a dilapidated structure located at 309 W. Main St to council’s attention.
Bilik, a district judge, lives next to the vacant building — which he says is an eyesore, potential arson hazard and hasn’t been occupied in more than 10 years. He said the ceiling is collapsing, gutters are falling off and black mold covers the outside of the building.
“Enough is enough,” he said. “The building is literally four feet from my house. It’s an exposure that I just don’t want anymore.”
Council said they are aware of the problem and are working to resolve it. Code enforcement officer Chuck Ferry said the property owner has been issued two notices of violation and has 30 days “bring it to code or start tearing it down.” After then, the borough will file a citation with the district magistrate.
In November, council approved updates to several ordinances, including one that made it easier for the borough to identify nuisance properties and levy fines.
“It will now give the authority much more ability to go in there and do something about it,” said council member Jennifer Graham.
Added Ruane: “It also gave the (code enforcement officer) more authority to be able to just visually see something without having to go inside the property.”
Borough officials said the county has a program to address blight that it will look into.
Also, as the Fourth of July approaches, Ferry reminds residents that fireworks may only be set off from 6 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 1-7. Residents may also set off fireworks from 6 p.m. Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1.
The fireworks and nuisance ordinances are available for review at the borough office or newalexpa.org.
Ferry said nine out of 10 property owners who have ben issued notices regarding high grass have addressed the matter. He also said three nuisance properties received notices of violation, including the aforementioned one on West Main Street.
Council member Bethany Deglau said the public works department’s Andy Kolano has removed fallen trees from Gray Wing Park. She said he’s been out cutting grass twice a week and preparing the playground for summer programs.
