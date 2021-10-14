New Alexandria Borough Council’s discussion at Wednesday’s regular meeting regarding trick-or-treating went beyond simply setting a time and date for later this month.
Councilwoman Jennifer Graham and longtime community volunteer Sue Sterrett engaged in a back-and-forth on events being held the day of the holiday or the day before.
“Generally speaking, the borough had decided for the last few years to do it on the actual day of Halloween,” Graham said. Sterrett, meanwhile, suggested holding the Halloween parade and trick-or-treating on the same day.
“The parade and trick-or-treating worked really well on the same day,” public works department employee Andy Kolano said.
Borough firemen lead the annual parade and patrol the streets during trick-or-treating, Graham noted, adding that the department had not come to council before Wednesday to suggest a specific date.
Added Graham: “In my years on council, there has never been an issue with the fire department blocking off the roads and making sure kids are safe when trick-or-treating (is taking place).”
Citing stress, Sterrett abruptly left the meeting and told council she is finished organizing the event, which she has done for roughly 15 years.
Council approved a motion to send Sterrett an apology letter, asking her to reconsider ending her involvement with Halloween planning.
Council also approved to hold the annual Halloween parade starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, with trick-or-treating in the borough to follow from 6 to 8 p.m. The borough fire department plans to buy 1,000 treat bags for children attending the parade.
Some council members expressed concerns that people will be “roaming” the borough on Sunday, Oct. 31, with the impression that trick-or-treating is that day. Borough officials said they will get the word out regarding the Oct. 30 events through social media and newspapers.
Also Tuesday, council approved to spend up to $4,000 for a borough leaf collection unit.
“You’re providing a nice service,” Council President Tim Ruane said of the device, which will assist with residential leaf pickups.
There is no set timetable when any purchased leaf collection unit will arrive, but council approved tentative leaf pickup times on Nov. 1 for the east side of the borough, Nov. 8 for the west side and Nov. 15 for any remaining residents or call-ins.
Bethany Deglau, who oversees the public works department, said paving for the borough tennis and basketball courts will begin today, Oct. 14. She noted that the basketball court could be ready for use early next week, while the tennis court is expected to be out of commission a bit longer.
Last month, council unanimously approved using American Rescue Plan funds to pay for the resurfacing of the two courts. Graham said previously that the courts have developed “huge cracks” in the surface and tree roots are preventing the borough from milling and putting down new asphalt as has been done in the past.
Daniel’s Excavating of Greensburg is handling the project at a cost of $15,000.
In other business, council approved:
- To accept the resignation of Jim Solinski as health inspector and to appoint William Hoffer Jr. as health inspector;
- A change in the borough’s ordinance to add a stop sign at the intersection where Center Alley bisects Gay Street;
- To place a “No Parking” sign on borough property Gallagher Street near West Main Street;
- A proposed flag pole project at Grey Wing Park created by Lachlan McKlveen, a 16-year-old Boy Scout who is working toward Eagle Scout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.