New Alexandria Borough officials will meet next week to update fines for various ordinance violations — such as ones issued for grass cutting citations.
“Some of these (ordinances) are from the (1950s), and some are before that,” said code enforcement officer Chuck Ferry, following Wednesday’s borough council meeting. “They need to be updated.”
Ferry noted that three grass cutting citations were issued since council’s last meeting.
Council president Tim Ruane said the current ordinance mandates grass “has to be cut once a year.” Fines for grass cutting citations are $35.
“I’m thinking it almost costs us as much to mail (the citations) as it does for the actual fine,” Ruane said.
When borough officials meet next Wednesday to discuss updating fines, they will also look into ordinances relating to “nuisance properties,” prompted by a resident’s letter to borough council which cited “concern of arson” to a property located at 309 W. Main St., since the structure is allegedly unlocked.
One council member suggested asking the owner of the “nuisance property” to lock the structure’s doors.
“We need to figure out how to identify something as a nuisance,” added council member Brian Sterrett.
Council will review the current ordinances relating to “nuisance properties” next week, and agreed to look into what can be done to address the resident’s concern.
In other business, council voted to start COSTARS (Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s cooperative purchasing program) paperwork to purchase a new snow plow truck for the public works department.
The truck, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500, has a 9-foot plow in the front, with an extended cab that costs an additional $3,000.
“It’s nice to have the extended cab as a work truck, because you can carry a lot more in it,” mayor Dottie Bacher said. “It’s a better buy.”
Also at the meeting, Ruane announced that a new sign at Gray Wing Park has been placed.
He recommended the borough name the park’s boat launch site, suggesting “King’s Landing” a potential moniker.
“It has a little bit of history to it, and a nice sound to it,” he added.
Ruane said naming the launch site will make it easier for kayakers to reference. Eventually, he says a sign with the launch site’s name could be added to the site.
“There is a sign down there now, but it gets flooded,” he said.
In other business, council:
- Noted that a townwide yard sale is slated for June 20; and the seventh annual Loyalhanna Sojourn will take place June 27;
- Renewed the borough’s emergency declaration amid the COVID-19 pandemic until Pennsylvania terminates the disaster emergency Gov. Tom Wolf issued in March and extended in June.
