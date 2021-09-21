A New Alexandria man who was arrested last week after fleeing from police in a stolen car is facing additional charges of theft, firearms and drug possession related to his Sept. 9 capture by state police in Salem Township.
Jesse Vaughn Lawson, 27, was arraigned Thursday on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, flight to avoid prosecution, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, receiving stolen property, illegal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, theft and two counts of attempted theft of a vehicle. He was ordered to jail on $200,000 bond.
Lawson was captured in Salem Township by state police.
On Sept. 8, Ligonier Valley police responded to a complaint of trespassing from a Willow Lane resident in the township. Assistant Police Chief Michael Matrunics was speaking to the resident when Lawson attempted to flee in a 2005 Buick LeSabre, which had been reported stolen in Greensburg. After nearly hitting Matrunics, Lawson fled in the car onto Route 30 leading officers on a three-mile chase eastbound before eventually crashing the car into a boulder along the side of the road in Laughlingtown, according to court records. He then ran from the scene.
Officers then conducted an extensive search of the area and issued an alert to residents, but somehow Lawson escaped. Police believe he fled by stealing another car, a 2000 silver Toyota Camry, from a resident.
The next day, state police at Kiski Valley received a tip around noon that someone spotted Lawson inside a stolen Subaru SUV parked along Congruity and Fennelton roads in Salem Township.
Police said that he attempted to steal two more vehicles in the area as they pursued him. Troopers discovered a 9 mm handgun in the glove compartment of the SUV. As a convicted felon, it is illegal for Lawson to possess a handgun. Police took him into custody as he attempted to hide under a piece of heavy equipment in a field, according to court documents.
Troopers said they also found marijuana, a smoking pipe and a stolen purse inside the SUV.
Lawson was remanded into the county prison without bond on the latest charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.