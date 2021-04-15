New Alex dedicates playground to Mayor 'Dottie' Bacher

More than two dozen New Alexandria community members gathered as borough council on Wednesday dedicated Dorothea A. “Dottie” Bacher Playground.
Borough officials said the playground at the corner of School and Church streets had never been officially named. Now, the playground’s new official name honors Bacher, the borough’s current mayor of more than 11 years.
“It has been decided (by council) to name it after a member of the community who has done more behind the scenes as she has done in front of the scenes,” said councilwoman Jennifer Graham during the dedication ceremony.
“We are all better for having had her in our lives and knowing her.”
Council president Tim Ruane designed the 4-by-8-foot sign, which was installed Tuesday morning.
“This is an appreciation for Dottie’s decades-plus services to this community,” he said.
Bacher was not present at the meeting for the dedication ceremony. Serving as borough mayor since 2009, she was re-elected for a four-year term in 2017, running as a Democrat.
The playground currently features a jungle gym with a sliding board, swings and covered picnic tables.
Council on Wednesday also approved a budget not to exceed $5,500 for resurfacing and repainting the tennis and basketball courts outside the Community Center. Borough crews will also replace the nets on the tennis court and install new windscreens.
Materials for this project will be purchased from SportMaster Sport Surfaces, whose products offer long-term protection from the elements, Ruane said.
“It reflects more heat than it absorbs,” added Ruane, “extending the life of the surface underneath.”
Borough treasurer/secretary Chuck Ferry said the courts will be completed within a month.
Council chose a green-and-red colorway for the courts.
“It’s basically going to bring (the courts) back to life,” Ruane said.
Council also approved placing a food donation box alongside the ramp-side railing outside the Community Center. St. James Church is sponsoring a food donation box in town for community members to donate items, and for those in need to take from the box.
Angel Gillott, a parishioner of St. James Church, said similar boxes are located in Latrobe and Greensburg. She’s asking for non-perishable food donations only.
“If we see that we put food in in the morning and it’s emptied by the evening, then I’m OK with putting packets of noodles in,” Gillott said. “But if it’s not emptying out that fast, then that’s just calling for bugs and rodents.”
Also on Wednesday, Ruane recognized the recent passing of two New Alexandria firefighters — Brian Sterrett and Ron Cramer.
“Sterrett served the borough for over 34 years as a fire chief, safety officer, emergency management officer, trustee and twice as borough councilman,” the borough wrote in a March 22 Facebook post.
“Cramer served the borough for over 41 years, as a firefighter, trustee and executive officer.
“Their dedication, commitment to service and community spirit will be sorely missed.”
