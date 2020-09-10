New Alexandria Borough officials are looking into grant funding for building upgrades at the Community Hall along with funding for new playground equipment.
Council members said at Wednesday’s meeting that they’d like to secure grant funding for siding repairs for the West Main Street building, which was built in 1929.
“The siding is pretty bad off,” council president Tim Ruane said.
The Community Hall has long been a popular spot for residents to meet — for council meetings, senior gatherings, holiday events and more — in the tiny, close-knit borough.
But before council moves forward with repairs, council member Jennifer Graham said officials could consider exploring whether the decades-old structure qualifies as a historical landmark. Other buildings in the area have previously been designated as “historical” by the Derry Area Historical Society, including a home at 319 W. Main St, not far from the Community Hall.
“The first thing that has to be decided is whether or not we want to determine if this building is a historical landmark,” Graham said. “If we look into that or label it that, it will really tie our hands into how we can move forward doing any sort of repairs or modifications. If we don’t want to do that, then the building is just a building.”
Council said it will call some area business for quotes on the siding project. Officials said the improvements won’t be part of the borough’s 2021 budget and may wind up being a multi-year project.
Borough officials are also seeking grant funding for new playground equipment tailored for younger children. Council vice president Beverly King said applications for the 100% matching grant must be submitted by the end of October; the playground upgrades range in price from about $2,700 to $4,800, she noted.
In other business:
- Council set tentative leaf pickup dates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 24, Nov. 7 and Nov. 14 (and Nov. 21 if needed);
- Council approved the hire of three part-time maintenance crew members. Each of the three, whose names weren’t available after the meeting, will be paid minimum wage on a on-call basis;
- Council plans to review updates to several ordinances and fines and may take action on the items at next month’s meeting;
- Mayor Dottie Bacher reported that roughly 76% of borough residents have completed their 2020 census forms.
