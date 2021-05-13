New Alexandria Borough Council held a moment of silence at the start of Wednesday’s meeting to remember beloved Mayor Dottie Bacher, who passed away Friday.
“I think it would be a sign of respect for her and everything she’s done for the borough, not only as mayor, but in all the years she has been here,” said council president Tim Ruane.
Bacher, a longtime New Alexandria resident, was the borough’s mayor for more than 11 years. Last month, council dedicated Dorothea A. “Dottie” Bacher Playground at the corner of School and Church streets.
Ruane said Bacher got to see her namesake playground before she died when her husband Randy drove her to see it. “She loved that,” Ruane said.
The borough has 30 days to fill the mayoral vacancy. New Alexandria residents who have lived in the borough for at least one year and who are registered voters can submit a letter of interest to the borough office for the open position.
Until then, Ruane will fulfill the mayor’s duties while continuing to serve as council president. Solicitor Brian Kavanaugh advised against current council members resigning to fill the position.
Bacher served as borough mayor since 2009. She was re-elected for a four-year term in 2017, running as a Democrat. Her term was set to expire in January 2022.
In other business, council member Jennifer Graham discussed a potential partnership between the New Alexandria and Bradenville volunteer fire departments.
Graham attended an April 28 meeting as a borough representative between members of both departments, Derry Township supervisors, and an attorney who specializes in these types of consolidations.
“New Alex handles quite a few calls for Bradenville and Derry because of where their station is located and where ours is and where the cutoff lines are,” Graham said. “But (Bradenville) gets significantly more funding because of the size.”
Graham said the partnership would make administrative work easier for both departments working under one umbrella. She added that both departments are working to make this partnership “work for everybody.”
“The chiefs are really trying to make this work for everybody for the future of the departments, as well, to maybe get more younger people involved and make it more appealing,” Graham said.
Added the public works department’s Andy Kolano: “What it comes down to is it’s either going to happen now or it’s going to happen later. … We can either go by the wayside or we can do it now and be ahead of the curve. I’d rather do it now under our terms than do it later under somebody else’s terms.”
One reason for the discussed merger is so that funding — which is based on area covered — from the Pennsylvania Office of the State Fire Commissioner is spread more evenly between the two departments. Bradenville VFD is responsible for covering 105 square miles of Derry Township, while New Alexandria covers a significantly smaller area.
“It could potentially be much more financially beneficial for us to do this,” Graham said. “But at the same token, New Alex doesn’t want to lose its autonomy and its place in the community and how important it is in and of itself.”
Graham said the two departments will meet in the near future to disclose financial information related to the proposed partnership.
In March, the Youngstown and Whitney-Hostetter volunteer fire departments merged into one station: The Youngstown-Whitney Volunteer Fire Department.
In other business, Ruane announced that the borough received its new street signs.
“We have 48 signs in town and four different styles … ranging from 1953 until 1987,” he said. “What this does is it ties all the streets together.”
The blue reflective street signs — which meet PennDOT specs — feature the borough’s seal. Ruane said the new signs will help residents distinguish which streets are located within the borough.
Also on Wednesday, council asked residents to not blow grass clippings onto roadways since it causes storm drains to clog.
“That is a violation, because it is dangerous,” Graham said.
Council member Bethany Deglau said Kolano recently cleaned the Gray Wing Park boat launch for the summer, which “looked really nice for the sojourn.”
Council also discussed the possibility of renting facilities at Gray Wing Park — which is owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers — to residents who are interested in having events there.
Ruane proposed that the borough could charge a deposit for residents to rent the pavilion and to use power. However, Graham said, “I don’t know if we should open up power unless it’s a borough function,” and she raised concerns about a lack of public restrooms.
Kavanaugh said the borough would need to pass an ordinance which lays out guidelines, rules and regulations for renting out the facility.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting:
- Council approved renewing the borough’s insurance policy with Varine-Slavin.
- Deglau said she would organize the borough’s community clean up even, with a tentative date set for June 19.
- Graham said the borough needs to advertise for the vacant position of emergency management director.
- Council approved to spend $2,500 for several new benches and two picnic tables at the Community Center.
- The borough is set to resurface the tennis and basketball courts outside the Community Center.
- Council is waiting to receive more quotes from contractors before it considers replacing the Community Center and playground sidewalks.
