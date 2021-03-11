New Alex council names playground after Mayor 'Dottie' Bacher

The playground at the corner of School and Church streets in New Alexandria officially has a new name: Dorothea A. “Dottie” Bacher Playground.
Borough council on Wednesday voted unanimously to name the playground after New Alexandria’s current mayor of more than 11 years, whom council members recognized for her years of service to the community. Bacher was not present at the meeting.
Council member Jennifer Graham said Bacher has “done more for this community than anybody even realizes. She’s been the face of this community for at least a decade.”
Borough officials also plan on installing a proposed sign displaying the playground’s new official name.
The playground currently features a jungle gym with a sliding board, swings and covered picnic tables.
“She does a lot for the community,” borough treasurer/secretary Chuck Ferry said of the mayor.
Added council president Tim Ruane: “We thought it would be a fitting tribute.”
Bacher has served as mayor since 2009. She was re-elected for a four-year term in 2017, running as a Democrat.
Last summer, council discussed adding new playground equipment for smaller children to use. While no equipment has yet been purchased, Ruane on Wednesday said naming the park could reignite conversations about toddler-friendly upgrades to the playground.
In other business, the borough’s activity committee is holding a meeting, 7 p.m. April 1 at the Community Center on West Main Street.
Committee chairperson Sue Sterrett said volunteers are being sought to assist with event planning.
“They can help out when they can,” she said. “We just need people that are willing to volunteer, give us good ideas of things for everybody to do and to help with these things. … We just have no help.”
Annual events planned by the borough’s activity committee include the Halloween parade — which was cancelled last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — and the Christmas Kickoff celebration.
In addition, borough officials previously said that DARCee (Derry Area Revitalization Corporation) is also seeking volunteers. DARCee is an organization dedicated to beautification projects and economic bolstering of the Derry Area communities.
For more information on joining either organization, visit the DARCee Facebook page or contact the borough at 724-668-7671.
During visitor’s comment, Angel Gillott, a parishioner of St. James Church, told council that the parish is interested in sponsoring a food donation box in town for community members to donate items, and for those in need to take from the box. She said similar boxes are located in Latrobe and Greensburg.
Gillott asked council for recommendations regarding where a box could be placed in the borough, since the church is “too far from the community.” Council member Herb Morrow, owner of The Beer Store on Route 22 in the borough, offered to place the box on his store’s property.
Two candidates for the open district judge seat in Derry Township spoke before council during visitor’s comment. Amy Altman McChesney, a Republican, and Kelly Tua Hammers, a Democrat, both are seeking the Democratic and Republican nominations to fill the seat of retiring district judge Mark Bilik on the May 18 primary. Bilik oversees court cases in Derry borough and township, and New Alexandria.
As the weather is getting warmer, Ferry reminded residents of the borough’s burning ordinance — which allows burning on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“If it’s a windy day, do not burn,” he said, citing the potential for brush fires.
Ruane also urged borough residents to assist community members who need help registering for the COVID-19 vaccine but do not have internet access .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.