There were no fireworks at Wednesday’s New Alexandria Borough Council meeting, but officials did consider changes to an ordinance relating to them.
Officials agreed that changes to the borough’s existing fireworks ordinance should be consistent with state laws.
Pennsylvania passed House Bill 542 into law in 2017, which prohibits fireworks from being ignited or discharged on a public or private property without expressed permission of the property owner; from or within a motor vehicle or building; toward a motor vehicle or building; within 150 feet of an occupied structure, whether or not a person is actually present, nor while the person is under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances.
“We need to take responsibility,” Mayor Dottie Bacher said. “We’re a small town. A couple people with fireworks could set the whole town on fire.”
Council member Jennifer Graham recommended the borough prohibit fireworks from being ignited past a certain time, which she suggested to be 10 p.m. Graham also proposed that residents be required to purchase a permit at a low cost from the borough before discharging certain fireworks, such as ones that were previously only available to out-of-state residents.
Officials on Wednesday also discussed updating the borough’s existing ordinances relating to grass-cutting and dilapidated properties.
Council president Tim Ruane said the current ordinance mandates grass be kept below 6 inches, and that fines for grass cutting citations are around $25. Changes to the existing ordinance will update the penalties, Ruane added.
“(We’re) making it more of a deterrent, because right now the fines are probably 50 years old,” borough solicitor Brian Cavanaugh said.
The borough will consider changing the ordinance to give residents five days after being sent a letter to remedy their lawns before a penalty is imposed.
For dilapidated properties, the borough will consider adding language to the existing ordinance to define “nuisance properties,” in addition to implementing a flat-fine.
“It’s to give the borough the ability to entice or force people to take care of their properties,” Cavanaugh said.
Council also discussed the cost to tear down dilapidated buildings, including charges to rent the appropriate machinery and for its operator’s hourly rate.
“We need to establish a process to take over a nuisance building,” council member Brian Sterrett added.
Addressing the 10 or so New Alexandria residents who attended the meeting, Bacher said, “We’re bringing this up because as people in this town get older, it’s harder to take care of (these properties) ... We are just trying to nip it in the bud.”
The solicitor will draft updated ordinances to be advertised to the public before being voted on at a future meeting.
In other business, council approved the purchase of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 through COSTARS (Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s cooperative purchasing program) for roughly $63,479. The truck will be used for winter maintenance by the borough’s public works department.
Council approved a motion to trade in the borough’s old truck for $1,500 at Bob Fisher Chevrolet.
In related business, the borough will seek to hire three part-time workers at minimum wage to work with the public works department after the summer crew’s work is finished.
Borough officials also heard from a family who lives off State Route 22 near Gay Street.
The family said their driveway — a “paper alley” — is used as an access point between 22 and Gay Street.
Council addressed the issue by approving a motion for the borough to pay to have the alley appraised for a price not to exceed $500. The family expressed interest in purchasing the property from the borough at fair market value after its appraisal.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, council discussed these items:
- Upgrades to Children’s Play Park off Church Street. Borough officials will look to purchase new playground equipment geared toward children under age 4;
- Possibly adding a grate to a deteriorating catch basin near West Main Street and Danny Way. Sterrett says he’ll check how much rainwater is being collected there before making a decision;
- Meeting soon to discuss planning the 2021 budget;
- The 2020 response to the U.S. Census Bureau — Bacher urges borough residents to submit their census data before the extended Oct. 31 deadline;
- Potential expansions at the New Alexandria Fire Station;
- Combining phone and internet plans for the Center for Active Adults and borough office into one plan.
