After New Alexandria Borough residents faced a tax hike last year, officials will advertise a balanced budget for 2021 without any rate increases.
Borough council on Wednesday approved next year’s tentative budget, which will be advertised ahead of its Dec. 9 meeting for final approval.
“We budgeted high on some things that we didn’t spend as much on,” council president Tim Ruane said. “It was my suggestion to reallocate some of those funds to other areas, so we have room for other things.”
There will be no increase in spending from last year’s budget, which showed revenues and expenses balanced at $126,853. Code enforcement officer Chuck Ferry estimates the final 2021 budget will come in around $127,000, “give or take a few hundred (dollars).”
The property tax rate remains at 8 mills, after council approved a 1-mill increase last year — which was expected to generate about $5,000 in additional tax revenue for the borough.
The borough saved money in 2020 by switching to LED streetlights, which cut lighting expenses by roughly half, Ruane previously said.
“We were able to reduce our bill quite significantly, so we were able to move some of the money that was budgeted for that into other areas,” he added.
The budget will also reflect the borough’s August approval to purchase a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 through COSTARS (Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s cooperative purchasing program) for roughly $63,479, which will be used for winter maintenance by the borough’s public works department.
In other business, council approved final changes to four ordinances relating to nuisances; lessors reporting; grass, weeds and vegetation, and fireworks — with the minimum fine for each code violation increased to $300.
Ordinance No. 36, relating to fireworks, now permits residents only to set off fireworks each year from 6 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 1-7, and from 6 p.m. Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1.
Residents may view the updated ordinances at www.newalexpa.org, or by visiting the borough office located at the Community Center along W. Main Street. The office is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Also on Wednesday, council members voted to move forward with the borough’s Christmas Kickoff celebration scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4 outside the Community Center.
Mayor Dottie Bacher advised planners to follow all state coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines for the outdoor event, which include mask-wearing and social distancing.
Council also discussed plans to renovate the Community Center’s exterior, including replacing its siding, soffit, gutters and downspouts.
Borough officials estimate the project could cost roughly $75,000.
“It’s a big task, but it’s really in sore condition,” Ruane said. “...It’s essentially a whole new exterior.”
The borough will seek to acquire a loan to fund the renovations, while Bacher said she will look into securing grant funding. The project could begin as early as springtime, officials said.
In his report, Ferry told council he issued one citation for burning over the past month. The borough reminds residents that outdoor burning is only permitted on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Fires must be attended to by a person age 18 and above at all times.
“If it’s a windy day, don’t burn,” Ferry added.
Council will also look into installing lighting at the intersection of Playground Alley and School Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.