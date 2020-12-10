New Alexandria Borough Council approved a 2021 final budget on Wednesday — with no tax increases.
There were no changes to the tentative spending plan approved last month, nor was there an increase in spending from last year’s budget. Borough treasurer/secretary Chuck Ferry said on Wednesday that revenues and expenditures balanced at around $126,000.
The property tax rate remains at 8 mills. Last year, council approved a 1-mill increase, which was expected to generate about $5,000 in additional tax revenue for the borough.
Following an executive session, council on Wednesday approved to hire Andy Kolano as a full-time employee in the borough’s public works department. His approved salary of $31,000 was included in the 2021 final budget, according to council member Jennifer Graham.
Council also approved a 5% salary increase for Ferry’s secretarial position in the upcoming year.
In other business, council will seek to fill a vacancy after voting to accept the resignation of council member Brian Sterrett on Wednesday. Solicitor Brian Cavanaugh said council has 30 days to fill the position.
Applicants who live in the borough interested in filling the vacancy “can submit a letter of intent to the borough address or drop it off at the borough building,” Graham said.
Council will vote to fill the vacancy at next month’s meeting.
Sterrett was appointed to fill a vacant council member position after the departure of Henry Snyder in March. Officials on Wednesday were unsure how much time remains on the seat’s term.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, council vice president Bev King said DARCee (Derry Area Revitalization Corporation) is seeking volunteers. In addition, council is looking for extra people to help with the borough’s activities committee, headed by Sue Sterrett.
“They do a lot of things in the borough,” Graham said of the activities committee. “...Any activities to generate community spirit.”
Sterrett noted of the borough’s Christmas Kickoff celebration held last Friday outside the Community Center that “nothing went the way we planned” due to rain during the event, “But it turned out really good.” With council’s approval, Sterrett said the committee plans on donating unused hot chocolate from the event to the borough’s volunteer fire department.
Also Wednesday, council approved for the New Alexandria Center for Active Adults to replace the building’s kitchen floor. The Center for Active Adults secured grant funding to complete the project, which will cost more than $6,000, according to Cavanaugh.
The kitchen floor replacement required council approval since it’s located in a borough building.
